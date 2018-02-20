  1. Home
Quick and Chewy Crescent Bars
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1972
Feb 20, 2018 | 1:49 pm
By
Quick and Chewy Crescent Bars

Pillsbury

Looking for a dessert made with Pillsbury crescent dinner rolls? Then check out these chewy coconut and pecan bars – a yummy treat.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1972.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
1 h and 40 m
48
Servings
82
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 Cup coconut
  • 3/4 Cups packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 Cup chopped pecans
  • 1/4 Cup butter or margarine
  • 1 can (8-ounce) Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dinner rolls or Pillsbury refrigerated Crescent Dough Sheet
  • 1 can (14-ounce) sweetened condensed milk

Directions

Heat oven to 400 degrees F. In medium bowl, mix flour, coconut, brown sugar and pecans. Cut in butter, using pastry blender (or pulling 2 table knives through mixture in opposite directions), until mixture looks like coarse crumbs. Set aside.

If using crescent rolls: Unroll dough into 2 long rectangles. Place in ungreased 15x10x1-inch pan; gently press dough to cover bottom of pan. Firmly press perforations to seal. If using dough sheet: Unroll dough; cut into 2 long rectangles. Place in ungreased 15x10x1-inch pan; gently press dough to cover bottom of pan.

Pour condensed milk evenly over dough to within 1/2 inch of edges. Sprinkle coconut mixture over condensed milk; press in lightly.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until deep golden brown. Cool completely, about 1 hour. For bars, cut into 8 rows by 6 rows.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
3g
5%
Sugar
8g
N/A
Saturated Fat
2g
9%
Cholesterol
5mg
2%
Protein
1g
3%
Carbs
12g
4%
Vitamin A
14µg
2%
Vitamin C
0.3mg
0.5%
Vitamin K
0.2µg
0.3%
Calcium
32mg
3%
Fiber
0.5g
1.9%
Folate (food)
4µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
20µg
5%
Folic acid
10µg
N/A
Iron
0.3mg
1.8%
Magnesium
6mg
2%
Monounsaturated
1g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.3mg
1.7%
Phosphorus
33mg
5%
Polyunsaturated
0.4g
N/A
Potassium
55mg
2%
Sodium
41mg
2%
Sugars, added
3g
N/A
Zinc
0.2mg
1.4%
