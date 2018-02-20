Quick and Chewy Crescent Bars

Looking for a dessert made with Pillsbury crescent dinner rolls? Then check out these chewy coconut and pecan bars – a yummy treat.
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1972.
Heat oven to 400 degrees F. In medium bowl, mix flour, coconut, brown sugar and pecans. Cut in butter, using pastry blender (or pulling 2 table knives through mixture in opposite directions), until mixture looks like coarse crumbs. Set aside.
If using crescent rolls: Unroll dough into 2 long rectangles. Place in ungreased 15x10x1-inch pan; gently press dough to cover bottom of pan. Firmly press perforations to seal. If using dough sheet: Unroll dough; cut into 2 long rectangles. Place in ungreased 15x10x1-inch pan; gently press dough to cover bottom of pan.
Pour condensed milk evenly over dough to within 1/2 inch of edges. Sprinkle coconut mixture over condensed milk; press in lightly.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until deep golden brown. Cool completely, about 1 hour. For bars, cut into 8 rows by 6 rows.