Quick and Chewy Crescent Bars

Heat oven to 400 degrees F. In medium bowl, mix flour, coconut, brown sugar and pecans. Cut in butter, using pastry blender (or pulling 2 table knives through mixture in opposite directions), until mixture looks like coarse crumbs. Set aside.

If using crescent rolls: Unroll dough into 2 long rectangles. Place in ungreased 15x10x1-inch pan; gently press dough to cover bottom of pan. Firmly press perforations to seal. If using dough sheet: Unroll dough; cut into 2 long rectangles. Place in ungreased 15x10x1-inch pan; gently press dough to cover bottom of pan.

Pour condensed milk evenly over dough to within 1/2 inch of edges. Sprinkle coconut mixture over condensed milk; press in lightly.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until deep golden brown. Cool completely, about 1 hour. For bars, cut into 8 rows by 6 rows.