Whole Wheat Raisin Loaf

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1976.
Feb 16, 2018 | 3:38 pm
By
Pillsbury

Pillsbury

Enjoy the goodness of oats and whole wheat flour in this delicious yeast bread flavored with raisin and spice – a wholesome breakfast or tea-time snack.

Recipe Courtesy of Pillsbury. 

Recipe Courtesy of Pillsbury. 

Ready in
4 h
Prep30
32
Servings
157
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 - 3 Cups Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 3 Teaspoons salt
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon nutmeg
  • 2 packages of active dry yeast
  • 2 Cups milk
  • 3/4 Cups water
  • 1/4 Cup oil
  • 4 Cups Pillsbury BEST Whole Wheat Flour
  • 1 Cup rolled oats
  • 1 Cup raisins
  • 1 Tablespoon margarine or butter, melted
  • 1 Teaspoon sugar, if desired

Directions

In large bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and yeast; mix well. In medium saucepan, heat milk, water and oil until very warm (120 to 130 degrees F.). Add warm liquid to flour mixture; blend at low speed until moistened. Beat 3 minutes at medium speed. By hand, stir in whole wheat flour, rolled oats, raisins and an additional 1/4 to 3/4 cup all-purpose flour until dough pulls cleanly away from sides of bowl.

On floured surface, knead in remaining 1/4 to 3/4 cup all-purpose flour until dough is smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes. Place dough in greased bowl; cover loosely with greased plastic wrap and cloth towel. Let rise in warm place (80 to 85 degrees F.) until light and doubled in size, 20 to 30 minutes.

Grease two 9x5 or 8x4-inch loaf pans. Punch down dough several times to remove all air bubbles. Divide dough in half; shape into loaves. Place in greased pans. Cover; let rise in warm place until light and doubled in size, 30 to 45 minutes.

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Uncover dough. Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until loaves are deep golden brown and sound hollow when lightly tapped. If loaves become too brown, cover loosely with foil during last 10 minutes of baking. Immediately remove from pans; cool on wire racks for 1 1/2 hours or until completely cooled. Brush tops of loaves with margarine; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon sugar.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
3g
5%
Sugar
7g
N/A
Saturated Fat
0.6g
3.1%
Cholesterol
2mg
1%
Protein
5g
10%
Carbs
29g
10%
Vitamin A
7µg
1%
Vitamin B6
0.1mg
5.8%
Vitamin C
0.1mg
0.2%
Vitamin D
0.2µg
N/A
Vitamin E
0.5mg
2.4%
Vitamin K
2µg
3%
Calcium
29mg
3%
Fiber
3g
12%
Folate (food)
64µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
89µg
22%
Folic acid
15µg
N/A
Iron
1mg
7%
Magnesium
34mg
8%
Monounsaturated
2g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
11%
Phosphorus
107mg
15%
Polyunsaturated
0.9g
N/A
Potassium
150mg
4%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
11.7%
Sodium
140mg
6%
Sugars, added
3g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.4mg
28.3%
Zinc
0.8mg
5.2%
Tags
pillsbury bake off