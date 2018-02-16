  1. Home
Fudgy Bonbons
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1994
Looking for a chocolate dessert? Then check out these fudgy bonbons packed with candies – a delicious treat!

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
70 m
60
Servings
88
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1/4 Cup margarine or butter
  • 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated)
  • 2 Cups all purpose or unbleached flour
  • 1/2 Cup finely chopped nuts, if desired
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 60 milk chocolate candy drops or pieces, unwrapped
  • 2 Ounces white chocolate baking bar or vanilla-flavored candy coating (almond bark)
  • 1 Teaspoon shortening or oil

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. In medium saucepan, combine chocolate chips and margarine; cook and stir over very low heat until chips are melted and smooth. (Mixture will be stiff.) Add condensed milk; mix well.

Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In large bowl, combine flour, nuts, chocolate mixture and vanilla; mix well.

Shape 1 tablespoon dough (use measuring spoon) around each milk chocolate candy, covering completely. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake at 350 degrees F. for 6 to 8 minutes. DO NOT OVERBAKE. Cookies will be soft and appear shiny but will become firm as they cool. Remove from cookie sheets. Cool 15 minutes or until completely cooled.

Meanwhile, in small saucepan, combine baking bar and shortening; cook and stir over low heat until melted and smooth. Drizzle over cooled cookies. Let stand until set.

Store in tightly covered container.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
4g
7%
Sugar
8g
N/A
Saturated Fat
2g
10%
Cholesterol
2mg
1%
Protein
1g
3%
Carbs
12g
4%
Vitamin A
5µg
1%
Vitamin C
0.2mg
0.3%
Vitamin K
1µg
2%
Calcium
23mg
2%
Fiber
0.6g
2.6%
Folate (food)
3µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
14µg
4%
Folic acid
6µg
N/A
Iron
0.5mg
2.6%
Magnesium
13mg
3%
Monounsaturated
2g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.3mg
1.7%
Phosphorus
37mg
5%
Polyunsaturated
0.5g
N/A
Potassium
63mg
2%
Sodium
16mg
1%
Sugars, added
4g
N/A
Trans
0.2g
N/A
Zinc
0.3mg
1.7%
