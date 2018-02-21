  1. Home
Muffin Mix Buffet Bread
Feb 21, 2018 | 11:47 am
By
Editor
Pillsbury

Maxine Bullock won the Bake-Off for this tasty corn muffin bread.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1967.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

16
Servings
251
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 8 1/2-oz pkg. corn muffin mix
  • 2 pkg. active dry yeast
  • 3/4 Cups warm water
  • 4 Cups Pillsbury BEST All Purpose, Unbleached or Self Rising Flour
  • 1 10 3/4-oz. can condensed Cheddar cheese soup
  • 1/2 Cup butter or margarine, melted

Directions

Grease two 8 or 9-inch square pans. Set aside 2 tablespoons of the dry muffin mix. In large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water (105 to 115 degrees F). Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. Add remaining dry muffin mix, 2 cups of the flour, soup and 1/4 cup of the melted butter; mix just until dry ingredients are moistened. Gradually stir in remaining 2 cups flour to form a stiff dough. Knead on floured surface until smooth, about 1 minute. Cover; let rest 15 minutes.

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Divide dough in half; press each half into greased pan. Cut each into 8 strips. Drizzle remaining 1/4 cup melted butter over loaves; sprinkle with reserved muffin mix. Cover; let rise in warm place 12 to 15 minutes or until light.

Bake at 375 degrees F for 18 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately remove from pans. Break apart or cut with knife. Serve warm.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
9g
14%
Saturated Fat
5g
24%
Cholesterol
18mg
6%
Protein
6g
13%
Carbs
36g
12%
Vitamin A
72µg
8%
Vitamin B6
0.1mg
5.2%
Vitamin D
0.1µg
N/A
Vitamin E
0.2mg
0.9%
Vitamin K
0.6µg
0.8%
Calcium
128mg
13%
Fiber
3g
12%
Folate (food)
119µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
203µg
51%
Folic acid
49µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
9%
Magnesium
13mg
3%
Monounsaturated
3g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
4mg
19%
Phosphorus
300mg
43%
Polyunsaturated
0.6g
N/A
Potassium
112mg
3%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
19.1%
Sodium
618mg
26%
Thiamin (B1)
0.7mg
47.6%
Trans
0.2g
N/A
Zinc
0.7mg
4.6%
