Muffin Mix Buffet Bread

Grease two 8 or 9-inch square pans. Set aside 2 tablespoons of the dry muffin mix. In large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water (105 to 115 degrees F). Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. Add remaining dry muffin mix, 2 cups of the flour, soup and 1/4 cup of the melted butter; mix just until dry ingredients are moistened. Gradually stir in remaining 2 cups flour to form a stiff dough. Knead on floured surface until smooth, about 1 minute. Cover; let rest 15 minutes.

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Divide dough in half; press each half into greased pan. Cut each into 8 strips. Drizzle remaining 1/4 cup melted butter over loaves; sprinkle with reserved muffin mix. Cover; let rise in warm place 12 to 15 minutes or until light.

Bake at 375 degrees F for 18 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately remove from pans. Break apart or cut with knife. Serve warm.