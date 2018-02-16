Onion Lover's Twist

Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup. Level off.

In large bowl, combine 2 cups flour, sugar, salt and yeast; mix well.

In small saucepan, heat water, milk and 1/4 cup margarine until very warm (120 to 130 degrees F.).

Add warm liquid and egg to flour mixture; blend at low speed until moistened. Beat 3 minutes at medium speed.

By hand, stir in remaining 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 cups flour to form a soft dough. Cover loosely with greased plastic wrap and cloth towel.

Let rise in warm place (80 to 85 degrees F.) until light and doubled in size, 45 to 60 minutes.

Grease large cookie sheet.

Stir down dough to remove all air bubbles. On floured surface, toss dough until no longer sticky. Roll dough into 18x12-inch rectangle.

Cut rectangle in half crosswise to make two 12x9-inch rectangles; cut each rectangle into three 9x4-inch strips.

Spread about 2 tablespoons onion mixture over each strip to within 1/2 inch of edges. Bring lengthwise edges of each strip together to enclose filling; pinch edges and ends to seal.

On greased cookie sheet, braid 3 rolls together; pinch ends to seal. Repeat with remaining 3 rolls for second loaf.

Cover; let rise in warm place until light and doubled in size, 25 to 30 minutes.

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Uncover dough. Bake 27 to 35 minutes or until golden brown and loaves sound hollow when lightly tapped. Immediately remove from cookie sheet; cool on wire racks for 1 hour or until completely cooled.