  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Macadamia Fudge Torte
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1996
Feb 16, 2018 | 1:31 pm
By
Pillsbury

Pillsbury

Enjoy these chocolate fudge tortes packed with macadamia nuts, served with caramel sauce – a delicious dessert!

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1996.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
3 h
12
Servings
412
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

For the filling:

  • 1/3 Cup low-fat sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated)
  • 1/2 Cup semisweet chocolate chips

For the Cake:

  • 1 18.25-ounce package Pillsbury Moist Supreme Devil's Food Cake Mix
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/3 Cup oil
  • 1 15-ounce can sliced pears in light syrup, drained
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/3 chopped macadamia nuts or pecans
  • 2 Teaspoons water

For the sauce:

  • 1 17-ounce jar butterscotch caramel ice cream topping
  • 1/3 Cup milk

Directions

For the filling:

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray 9 or 10-inch springform pan with nonstick cooking spray. In small saucepan, combine filling ingredients; cook over medium-low heat until chocolate is melted, stirring occasionally.

For the Cake:

In large bowl, combine cake mix, cinnamon and oil; blend at low speed for 20 to 30 seconds or until crumbly. (Mixture will be dry.)

Place pears in blender container or food processor bowl with metal blade; cover and blend until smooth.

In another large bowl, combine 2 1/2 cups of the cake mix mixture, pureed pears and eggs; beat at low speed until moistened. Beat 2 minutes at medium speed. Spread batter evenly in sprayed pan. Drop filling by spoonfuls over batter. Stir nuts and water into remaining cake mix mixture. Sprinkle over filling.

Bake at 350 degrees F. for 45 to 50 minutes or until top springs back when touched lightly in center. Cool 10 minutes. Remove sides of pan. Cool 1 1/2 hours or until completely cooled.

For the sauce:

In small saucepan, combine sauce ingredients; cook over medium-low heat for 3 to 4 minutes or until well blended, stirring occasionally.

Just before serving, spoon 2 tablespoons warm sauce onto each individual dessert plate. Top each with wedge of torte. If desired, serve with ice cream and garnish with chocolate curls.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
17g
26%
Sugar
30g
N/A
Saturated Fat
4g
20%
Cholesterol
44mg
15%
Protein
6g
11%
Carbs
65g
22%
Vitamin A
35µg
4%
Vitamin B12
0.2µg
3.2%
Vitamin C
0.6mg
0.9%
Vitamin D
0.3µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
2mg
9%
Vitamin K
7µg
8%
Calcium
125mg
12%
Fiber
2g
10%
Folate (food)
15µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
49µg
12%
Folic acid
20µg
N/A
Iron
3mg
14%
Magnesium
36mg
9%
Monounsaturated
8g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.8mg
4.1%
Phosphorus
191mg
27%
Polyunsaturated
4g
N/A
Potassium
273mg
8%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
12%
Sodium
486mg
20%
Sugars, added
8g
N/A
Zinc
0.8mg
5.3%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
pillsbury
pillsbury bake off