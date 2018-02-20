  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Starlight Double-Delight Cake
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1951
Feb 20, 2018 | 2:40 pm
By
Starlight Double-Delight Cake

Starlight Double-Delight Cake

Starlight Double-Delight Cake

Helen Weston´s 1951 Grand Prize winner uses a unique technique: some of the frosting is blended with the cake batter before it´s baked, yielding a superbly moist, rich cake.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1951.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
155
12
Servings
529
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

Frosting

  • 6 Ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 Cup margarine or butter, softened
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 Teaspoon peppermint extract
  • 6 Cups powdered sugar
  • 1/4 Cup hot water
  • 4 Ounces semisweet chocolate, melted

Cake

  • 1/4 Cup margarine or butter, softened
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 Cups Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 Cups milk

Directions

Frosting

Cake

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans. In large bowl, combine cream cheese, 1/2 cup margarine, vanilla and peppermint extract; blend until smooth. Add powdered sugar alternately with hot water, beating until smooth. Add chocolate; blend well.

In another large bowl, combine 2 cups of the frosting mixture and 1/4 cup margarine; blend well. Beat in eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. Add flour, baking soda, salt and milk; beat until smooth. Pour batter evenly into greased and floured pans.

Bake at 350 degrees F. for 30 to 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes; remove from pans. Cool 1 hour or until completely cooled.

To assemble cake, place 1 layer, top side down, on serving plate. Spread with about 1/4 of frosting. Top with second layer, top side up. Spread sides and top of cake with remaining frosting. Store in refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
21g
32%
Sugar
65g
N/A
Saturated Fat
7g
36%
Cholesterol
57mg
19%
Protein
5g
10%
Carbs
83g
28%
Vitamin A
76µg
8%
Vitamin B12
0.2µg
3.3%
Vitamin D
0.5µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
1mg
4.8%
Vitamin K
12µg
14%
Calcium
45mg
4%
Fiber
1g
4%
Folate (food)
15µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
69µg
17%
Folic acid
32µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
9%
Magnesium
20mg
5%
Monounsaturated
8g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
1mg
7%
Phosphorus
85mg
12%
Polyunsaturated
4g
N/A
Potassium
115mg
3%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
12.7%
Sodium
349mg
15%
Sugars, added
64g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
12.3%
Trans
2g
N/A
Zinc
0.6mg
3.9%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
pillsbury
pillsbury bake off