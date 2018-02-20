Starlight Double-Delight Cake

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans. In large bowl, combine cream cheese, 1/2 cup margarine, vanilla and peppermint extract; blend until smooth. Add powdered sugar alternately with hot water, beating until smooth. Add chocolate; blend well.

In another large bowl, combine 2 cups of the frosting mixture and 1/4 cup margarine; blend well. Beat in eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. Add flour, baking soda, salt and milk; beat until smooth. Pour batter evenly into greased and floured pans.

Bake at 350 degrees F. for 30 to 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes; remove from pans. Cool 1 hour or until completely cooled.

To assemble cake, place 1 layer, top side down, on serving plate. Spread with about 1/4 of frosting. Top with second layer, top side up. Spread sides and top of cake with remaining frosting. Store in refrigerator.