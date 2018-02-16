  1. Home
Cream Cheese Brownie Pie
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2000
Feb 16, 2018 | 2:34 pm
By
Cream Cheese Brownie Pie

Pillsbury

This fudgy top-prize winning dessert needs nothing more than an ice-cold glass of milk to make a perfect ending to any meal.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
4 h
8
Servings
Ingredients

For the Crust:

  • 1 box Pillsbury refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box

For the Cream Cheese Layer:

  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 3 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 egg

For the Brownie Layer:

  • 1 box (15.8 ounce) Pillsbury double chocolate brownie mix
  • 1/4 Cup vegetable oil
  • 1 Tablespoon water
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 Cup chopped pecans

For the Topping

  • Reserved chocolate syrup packet from brownie mix
  • 3 Tablespoons hot fudge topping

Directions

For the Crust:

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Place pie crust in 9-inch glass pie plate as directed on box for One-Crust Filled Pie.

For the Cream Cheese Layer:

In medium bowl, beat cream cheese layer ingredients with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth; set aside.

For the Brownie Layer:

Reserve chocolate syrup packet from brownie mix for topping. In large bowl, place brownie mix, oil, water and eggs; beat 50 strokes with spoon.

Spread 1/2 cup brownie mixture in bottom of crust-lined pie plate. Spoon and carefully spread cream cheese mixture over brownie layer. Top with small spoonfuls of remaining brownie mixture; spread evenly. Sprinkle with pecans. Cover crust edge with 2- to 3-inch-wide strips of foil to prevent excessive browning; remove foil during last 15 minutes of bake time.

Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until center is puffed and crust is golden brown (pie may have cracks on surface).

For the Topping

In small bowl, mix chocolate syrup from packet and hot fudge topping. Place mixture in small resealable bag. Cut small hole off corner of bag. Drizzle topping over pie.

Cool completely, about 3 hours, before serving. Cover and refrigerate any remaining pie.

