Cream Cheese Brownie Pie

This fudgy top-prize winning dessert needs nothing more than an ice-cold glass of milk to make a perfect ending to any meal.
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2000.
Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Place pie crust in 9-inch glass pie plate as directed on box for One-Crust Filled Pie.
In medium bowl, beat cream cheese layer ingredients with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth; set aside.
Reserve chocolate syrup packet from brownie mix for topping. In large bowl, place brownie mix, oil, water and eggs; beat 50 strokes with spoon.
Spread 1/2 cup brownie mixture in bottom of crust-lined pie plate. Spoon and carefully spread cream cheese mixture over brownie layer. Top with small spoonfuls of remaining brownie mixture; spread evenly. Sprinkle with pecans. Cover crust edge with 2- to 3-inch-wide strips of foil to prevent excessive browning; remove foil during last 15 minutes of bake time.
Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until center is puffed and crust is golden brown (pie may have cracks on surface).
In small bowl, mix chocolate syrup from packet and hot fudge topping. Place mixture in small resealable bag. Cut small hole off corner of bag. Drizzle topping over pie.
Cool completely, about 3 hours, before serving. Cover and refrigerate any remaining pie.