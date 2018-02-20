Country Apple Coffee Cake

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Using 1 tablespoon of the butter, generously grease 9-inch round cake pan or 8-inch square pan. Spread 1 cup of the apples in pan.

Separate dough into 10 biscuits. Cut each into quarters. Arrange biscuit pieces, points up, over apples. Top with remaining 1/2 cup apples.

Bake 35 to 45 minutes or until deep golden brown. cool 5 minutes. If desired remove from pan.