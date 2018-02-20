  1. Home
Country Apple Coffee Cake

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1984.
Feb 20, 2018 | 3:28 pm
By
Pillsbury 

This winning coffee cake has the classic apple and cinnamon flavors everyone loves!

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
1 h and 10 m
Prep20 m
8
Servings
308
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Coffee Cake

  • 2 Tablespoons LAND O LAKES Butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 Cup chopped peeled apples
  • 1 can (12 ounces) Pillsbury Grands Jr. Golden Layers refrigerated biscuits
  • 1/3 Cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/3 Cup light corn syrup
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon whiskey, if desired
  • 1 LAND O LAKES Egg
  • 1/2 Cup Fisher Chef's Naturals Pecan Halves or Pieces

For the Glaze

  • 1/3 Cup powdered sugar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 - 2 Teaspoon milk

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Using 1 tablespoon of the butter, generously grease 9-inch round cake pan or 8-inch square pan. Spread 1 cup of the apples in pan. 

Separate dough into 10 biscuits. Cut each into quarters. Arrange biscuit pieces, points up, over apples. Top with remaining 1/2 cup apples. 

Bake 35 to 45 minutes or until deep golden brown. cool 5 minutes. If desired remove from pan. 

In a small bowl, mix glaze ingredients, adding enough milk for desired drizzling consistency. Drizzle over warm cake. Serve warm or cool. Cover and refrigerate any remaining coffee cake. 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
13g
20%
Sugar
29g
N/A
Saturated Fat
4g
21%
Cholesterol
28mg
9%
Protein
4g
8%
Carbs
47g
16%
Vitamin A
34µg
4%
Vitamin C
0.9mg
1.5%
Vitamin D
0.2µg
N/A
Vitamin E
0.2mg
1.2%
Vitamin K
0.6µg
0.8%
Calcium
30mg
3%
Fiber
2g
6%
Folate (food)
4µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
4µg
1%
Iron
1mg
7%
Magnesium
10mg
3%
Monounsaturated
3g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.1mg
0.5%
Phosphorus
32mg
5%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
66mg
2%
Sodium
473mg
20%
Sugars, added
25g
N/A
Trans
0.5g
N/A
Zinc
0.4mg
2.9%
