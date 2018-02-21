  1. Home
Buttercream Pound Cake
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1968
Feb 21, 2018 | 11:55 am
By
Editor
Phyllis Lidert won the Bake-Off for this lemon pound cake with a lovely poppy seed swirl.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

16
Servings
560
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the cake

  • 1 Pound (2 cups) butter, softened (do not use margarine)
  • 2 1/2 Cups powdered sugar
  • 6 eggs
  • 2 Teaspoons grated lemon peel
  • 3 Teaspoons lemon juice
  • 4 Cups Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 3 Teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 12 1/2-oz. can poppy seed filling

For the glaze

  • 1 Cup powdered sugar
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice or milk

Directions

For the cake

Heat oven to 350 degrees F Beat butter in large bowl until light and fluffy. Gradually add 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar, beating until well combined. At medium speed, add eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in lemon peel and 3 tablespoons lemon juice. Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. At low speed, gradually beat in flour and baking powder; blend well.

In medium bowl, combine 3 cups batter with poppy seed filling; blend well. Spread half of plain batter in bottom of ungreased 10-inch tube pan. Alternately add spoonfuls of poppy seed batter and remaining plain batter.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool 15 minutes; remove from pan. Cool 1 hour or until completely cooled.

For the glaze

In small bowl, combine glaze ingredients, adding enough lemon juice for desired drizzling consistency; blend until smooth. Drizzle over cake.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
34g
52%
Sugar
27g
N/A
Saturated Fat
16g
81%
Cholesterol
121mg
40%
Protein
9g
19%
Carbs
57g
19%
Vitamin A
220µg
24%
Vitamin B12
0.2µg
3.2%
Vitamin C
1mg
2%
Vitamin D
0.7µg
0.2%
Vitamin E
1mg
6%
Vitamin K
2µg
3%
Calcium
403mg
40%
Fiber
5g
21%
Folate (food)
36µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
118µg
30%
Folic acid
48µg
N/A
Iron
4mg
22%
Magnesium
87mg
22%
Monounsaturated
8g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
10%
Phosphorus
351mg
50%
Polyunsaturated
8g
N/A
Potassium
225mg
6%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
15.6%
Sodium
101mg
4%
Sugars, added
26g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.4mg
29.5%
Trans
0.9g
N/A
Zinc
2mg
15%
