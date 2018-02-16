Pennsylvania Dutch Cake and Custard Pie

Applesauce and sour cream add fresh flavor and a custard-like filling to this take-off of a shoofly pie.
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1992.
Place pie crust in 9-inch glass pie pan or 9-inch deep-dish glass pie pan as directed on box for One-Crust Filled Pie.
Heat oven to 350 degrees F. In medium bowl, mix 1/3 cup granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons flour and the apple pie spice. Stir in remaining filling ingredients until well blended; set aside.
*A mixture of 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg and 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice can be substituted for the apple pie spice.
In small bowl with electric mixer, beat 1/2 cup granulated sugar and the butter on medium speed until well blended. Beat in sour milk, 1 egg and the vanilla (mixture will look curdled). On low speed, beat in flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Spoon into crust-lined pan. Carefully pour filling mixture over batter.
Bake 50 to 65 minutes or until center springs back when touched lightly and top is deep golden brown (filling will sink to bottom during baking).
**To substitute for buttermilk, use 1 teaspoon lemon juice plus milk to make 1/2 cup; let stand 5 minutes
In small bowl, mix powdered sugar and coffee until smooth and desired drizzling consistency. Drizzle over warm pie. Serve warm.