Pennsylvania Dutch Cake and Custard Pie
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1992
Feb 16, 2018 | 12:38 pm
By
Pillsbury

Applesauce and sour cream add fresh flavor and a custard-like filling to this take-off of a shoofly pie.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
85 m
10
Servings
393
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the crust:

  • 1 box Pillsbury refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box

For the filling:

  • 1/3 Cup granulated sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons Pillsbury BEST all-purpose flour
  • 1 Teaspoon apple pie spice*
  • 1 Cup applesauce
  • 2/3 Cups sour cream
  • 1/3 Cup molasses
  • 1 egg, beaten

For the cake:

  • 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 Cup butter or margarine, softened
  • 1/2 Cup sour milk**
  • 1 egg
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 1/4 Cup Pillsbury BEST all-purpose flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon baking soda

For the glaze:

  • 1/2 to 3/4 cup(s) powdered sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons brewed coffee

Directions

For the crust:

Place pie crust in 9-inch glass pie pan or 9-inch deep-dish glass pie pan as directed on box for One-Crust Filled Pie.

For the filling:

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. In medium bowl, mix 1/3 cup granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons flour and the apple pie spice. Stir in remaining filling ingredients until well blended; set aside.

*A mixture of 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg and 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice can be substituted for the apple pie spice.

For the cake:

In small bowl with electric mixer, beat 1/2 cup granulated sugar and the butter on medium speed until well blended. Beat in sour milk, 1 egg and the vanilla (mixture will look curdled). On low speed, beat in flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Spoon into crust-lined pan. Carefully pour filling mixture over batter.

Bake 50 to 65 minutes or until center springs back when touched lightly and top is deep golden brown (filling will sink to bottom during baking).

**To substitute for buttermilk, use 1 teaspoon lemon juice plus milk to make 1/2 cup; let stand 5 minutes

For the glaze:

In small bowl, mix powdered sugar and coffee until smooth and desired drizzling consistency. Drizzle over warm pie. Serve warm.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
15g
23%
Sugar
36g
N/A
Saturated Fat
7g
37%
Cholesterol
53mg
18%
Protein
4g
9%
Carbs
61g
20%
Vitamin A
85µg
9%
Vitamin B12
0.2µg
3.1%
Vitamin B6
0.1mg
6.1%
Vitamin C
5mg
9%
Vitamin D
0.5µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
0.4mg
2%
Vitamin K
1µg
1.2%
Calcium
101mg
10%
Fiber
1g
5%
Folate (food)
13µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
65µg
16%
Folic acid
31µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
11%
Magnesium
38mg
9%
Monounsaturated
5g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
1mg
7%
Phosphorus
126mg
18%
Polyunsaturated
1g
N/A
Potassium
272mg
8%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
11.8%
Sodium
308mg
13%
Sugars, added
32g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
11.8%
Trans
0.2g
N/A
Zinc
0.4mg
2.9%
