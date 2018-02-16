Pennsylvania Dutch Cake and Custard Pie

In small bowl with electric mixer, beat 1/2 cup granulated sugar and the butter on medium speed until well blended. Beat in sour milk, 1 egg and the vanilla (mixture will look curdled). On low speed, beat in flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Spoon into crust-lined pan. Carefully pour filling mixture over batter.

Bake 50 to 65 minutes or until center springs back when touched lightly and top is deep golden brown (filling will sink to bottom during baking).

**To substitute for buttermilk, use 1 teaspoon lemon juice plus milk to make 1/2 cup; let stand 5 minutes