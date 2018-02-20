California Casserole

In small bowl or plastic bag, combine 1/3 cup flour and paprika; mix well. Add veal; coat well with flour mixture.

Heat 1/4 cup oil in 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add veal; cook until browned. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered 30 minutes or until veal is tender, stirring occasionally. Transfer veal mixture to ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish or 3-quart casserole.

In same skillet, combine 1 can cream of chicken soup and 1 1/2 cups water; blend well. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Pour over veal mixture in baking dish. Add onions; mix well.