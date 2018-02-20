  1. Home
California Casserole
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1956
Feb 20, 2018 | 4:42 pm
By
Pillsbury

When old-fashioned comfort food calls, try a casserole that's got it all, a winner in the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1956.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
145 m
10
Servings
470
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

Casserole

  • 1/3 Cup Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 1 Teaspoon Spices, paprika
  • 2 Pounds boneless veal, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/4 Cup oil
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1 Cup water
  • 1 (10 3/4-oz.) can condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 1 1/2 Cup water
  • 1 (16-oz.) jar (1 1/2 cups) small onions, drained

Dumplings

  • 1 Cup Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 4 Teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 Tablespoon poppy seed, if desired
  • 1 Teaspoon instant minced onion
  • 1 Teaspoon celery seed
  • 1 Teaspoon poultry seasoning
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Cup oil
  • 3/4 to 1 cup milk
  • 2 Tablespoons margarine or butter, melted
  • 1/2 Cup Progresso Plain Bread Crumbs

Sauce

  • 1 (10 3/4-oz.) can condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 1 (8-oz.) container sour cream
  • 1/4 Cup milk

Directions

Casserole

In small bowl or plastic bag, combine 1/3 cup flour and paprika; mix well. Add veal; coat well with flour mixture.

Heat 1/4 cup oil in 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add veal; cook until browned. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered 30 minutes or until veal is tender, stirring occasionally. Transfer veal mixture to ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish or 3-quart casserole.

In same skillet, combine 1 can cream of chicken soup and 1 1/2 cups water; blend well. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Pour over veal mixture in baking dish. Add onions; mix well.

Dumplings

Heat oven to 425 degrees F. In large bowl, combine 2 cups flour, baking powder, poppy seed, minced onion, celery seed, poultry seasoning and 1/4 teaspoon salt; mix well. Add 1/4 cup oil and enough milk so that, when stirred, dry ingredients are just moistened.

In small bowl, combine margarine and bread crumbs; mix well. Drop rounded tablespoons of dough into crumb mixture; roll to coat well. Arrange dumplings over warm veal mixture. Bake at 425°F. for 20 to 25 minutes or until dumplings are deep golden brown.

Sauce

Meanwhile, in medium saucepan, combine all sauce ingredients; blend well. Bring just to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 2 to 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring frequently. Serve sauce with casserole and dumplings.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
29g
45%
Sugar
5g
N/A
Saturated Fat
8g
40%
Cholesterol
94mg
31%
Protein
24g
47%
Carbs
28g
9%
Vitamin A
85µg
9%
Vitamin B12
1µg
24%
Vitamin B6
0.5mg
23.7%
Vitamin C
4mg
6%
Vitamin D
0.4µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
3mg
14%
Vitamin K
15µg
19%
Calcium
257mg
26%
Fiber
2g
7%
Folate (food)
32µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
83µg
21%
Folic acid
30µg
N/A
Iron
3mg
17%
Magnesium
46mg
11%
Monounsaturated
13g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
9mg
43%
Phosphorus
485mg
69%
Polyunsaturated
6g
N/A
Potassium
495mg
14%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.5mg
28.2%
Sodium
804mg
34%
Thiamin (B1)
0.3mg
21%
Trans
0.5g
N/A
Zinc
4mg
23%
