  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Mini Ice Cream Cookie Cups
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2010
Feb 20, 2018 | 12:30 pm
By
Pillsbury.

Pillsbury

An easy make-ahead recipe is a fun and impressive dessert for your next gathering.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2010.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
45 m
24
Servings
124
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 package (16 ounce) Pillsbury Ready to Bake! refrigerated sugar cookies (24 cookies)
  • 4 Teaspoons sugar
  • 1/3 Cup chopped walnuts, finely chopped
  • 1/2 Cup semi-sweet chocolate baking chips
  • 1/4 Cup seedless red raspberry jam
  • 1 1/2 Cup vanilla bean ice cream, softened
  • 24 fresh raspberries

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray 24 mini muffin cups with Crisco Original No-Stick Cooking Spray. Place 1 cookie dough round in each muffin cup. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Place 2 teaspoons of the sugar in small bowl. Dip end of wooden spoon handle in sugar; carefully press into center of each cookie to make 1-inch-wide indentation. Cool completely in pan, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix walnuts and remaining 2 teaspoons sugar; set aside. In small microwavable bowl, microwave chocolate chips uncovered on High 30 to 60 seconds, stirring after 30 seconds, until smooth.

Run knife around edges of cups to loosen; gently remove from pan. Dip rim of each cup into melted chocolate, then into walnut mixture. Place walnut side up on cookie sheet with sides.

In another small microwavable bowl, microwave jam uncovered on High about 15 seconds until melted. Spoon 1/2 teaspoon jam into each cup. Freeze cups about 5 minutes or until chocolate is set.

Spoon ice cream into cups, using small cookie scoop or measuring tablespoon. Top each cup with fresh raspberry; serve immediately.

Cookie Shopping Tip

Be sure to purchase the correct flour a recipe calls for – flours differ in gluten or protein content, making each suited for specific tasks.

Cookie Cooking Tip

Insert a toothpick into the center of cakes, bar cookies, and quick breads to test for doneness – it should come out clean or only have a few crumbs clinging to it.

Cookie Wine Pairing

Milk is more traditional with cookies than wine in the U.S., but a few cookies and a glass of sweet wine make a simple, enjoyable dessert. Sweet chenin blanc, muscat, or amontillado sherry with nut-based cookies; sauternes or sweet German wines with sugar cookies; cabernet sauvignon or cabernet franc with chocolate desserts; Italian vin santo with biscotti.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
6g
10%
Sugar
10g
N/A
Saturated Fat
2g
10%
Cholesterol
7mg
2%
Protein
2g
3%
Carbs
16g
5%
Vitamin A
43µg
5%
Vitamin C
0.9mg
1.5%
Vitamin E
0.4mg
2.1%
Vitamin K
4µg
5%
Calcium
25mg
2%
Fiber
0.7g
2.8%
Folate (food)
5µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
17µg
4%
Folic acid
7µg
N/A
Iron
0.5mg
2.9%
Magnesium
10mg
3%
Monounsaturated
2g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.4mg
2%
Phosphorus
33mg
5%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
53mg
2%
Sodium
77mg
3%
Sugars, added
6g
N/A
Zinc
0.2mg
1.6%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
pillsbury
pillsbury bake off