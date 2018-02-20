  1. Home
Apple Nut Lattice Tart

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1986.
Feb 20, 2018 | 3:49 pm
By
Pillsbury

This elegant tart, adapted from several recipes, is a delicious contemporary variation of apple pie. 

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury. 

Ready in
3 h and 25 m
Prep30 m
8
Servings
240
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Crust

  • 1 box Pillsbury refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box

For the Filling

  • 3 - 3 1/2 Cups thinly sliced, peeled apples (3 to 4 medium size)
  • 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons golden raisins
  • 3 Tablespoons chopped walnuts or pecans
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 - 1/2 Teaspoon grated lemon peel
  • 2 Teaspoons lemon juice

For the Glaze

  • 1/4 Cup powdered sugar
  • 1 - 2 Teaspoon lemon juice

Directions

For the Crust

Make pie crusts as directed on box for Two-Crust Pie using 10-inch tart pan with removable bottom or 9-inch glass pie pan. Place 1 crust in pan; press in bottom and up side of pan. Trim edge in necessary. 

For the Filling

Place cookie sheet on middle oven rack in oven to preheat; heat to 400 degrees F. In large bowl, mix filling ingredients to coat. Spoon into crust-lined pan. 

To make lattice top, cut second crust into 1/2-inch-wide strips. Arrange strips in lattice design over filling. Trim and seal edge. 

Places tart on preheated cookie sheet in oven; bake 40 to 50 minutes or until apples are tender and crust is golden brown. During last 10 to 15 minutes of baking, cover crust edge with strips of foil to prevent excessive browning. Remove from cookie sheet. Cool 1 hour. 

 

For the Glaze

In a small bowl, blend glaze ingredients, adding enough lemon juice for desired drizzling consistency. Drizzle over slightly warm tart. Cool completely, about 1 hour. Remove sides of pan. 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
9g
14%
Sugar
23g
N/A
Saturated Fat
3g
15%
Protein
2g
3%
Carbs
40g
13%
Vitamin A
0.9µg
0.1%
Vitamin C
3mg
5%
Vitamin K
0.5µg
0.6%
Calcium
12mg
1%
Fiber
2g
6%
Folate (food)
5µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
14µg
3%
Folic acid
5µg
N/A
Iron
0.5mg
2.7%
Magnesium
10mg
2%
Monounsaturated
3g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.4mg
2.2%
Phosphorus
31mg
4%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
102mg
3%
Sodium
118mg
5%
Sugars, added
16g
N/A
Zinc
0.2mg
1.2%
Tags
pillsbury bake off