Apple Nut Lattice Tart

This elegant tart, adapted from several recipes, is a delicious contemporary variation of apple pie.
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1986.
Make pie crusts as directed on box for Two-Crust Pie using 10-inch tart pan with removable bottom or 9-inch glass pie pan. Place 1 crust in pan; press in bottom and up side of pan. Trim edge in necessary.
Place cookie sheet on middle oven rack in oven to preheat; heat to 400 degrees F. In large bowl, mix filling ingredients to coat. Spoon into crust-lined pan.
To make lattice top, cut second crust into 1/2-inch-wide strips. Arrange strips in lattice design over filling. Trim and seal edge.
Places tart on preheated cookie sheet in oven; bake 40 to 50 minutes or until apples are tender and crust is golden brown. During last 10 to 15 minutes of baking, cover crust edge with strips of foil to prevent excessive browning. Remove from cookie sheet. Cool 1 hour.
In a small bowl, blend glaze ingredients, adding enough lemon juice for desired drizzling consistency. Drizzle over slightly warm tart. Cool completely, about 1 hour. Remove sides of pan.