Loaded Potato Pinwheels

Heat oven 350 degrees F. Spray 2 large cookie sheets with Crisco Original No-Stick Cooking Spray.

Microwave frozen potatoes 3 to 4 minutes to thaw. In medium bowl, with fork, mash potatoes leaving some small pieces. Stir in cheese, 1/3 cup of the bacon bits and the milk until well blended.

If using crescent dough sheet, unroll dough on cutting board; press into 14x8-inch rectangle. If using crescent rolls, unroll dough on cutting board, press into 14x8-inch rectangle, firmly pressing perforations to seal. Cut into 2 rectangles, 14x4-inches each.

Spread half of the potato mixture on one rectangle to within 1/4-inch of long edges. Starting at one long side, tightly roll up dough; pinch seams to seal. Using serrated knife, cut roll into 14 slices. Place slices, cut side up, on cookie sheets. Repeat with remaining dough and filling.

Bake 17 to 21 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately, remove from cookie sheets to serving plate. Top each pinwheel with sour cream, remaining bacon bits and the green onions. Serve warm.