Loaded Potato Pinwheels
This recipe won the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2013
Feb 20, 2018 | 1:58 pm
By
Pillsbury.

Pillsbury

Roll up a cheesy bacon and potatoes mix in crescents for an awesome appetizer.

This recipe won the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2013.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
45 m
28
Servings
69
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 bag (11.8 ounces) frozen backyard grilled potatoes
  • 1 1/4 Cup finely shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 Cup cooked real bacon bits
  • 3 Tablespoons milk
  • 1 can Pillsbury refrigerated Crescent Dough Sheet or 1 can (8 ounce) Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dinner rolls
  • 1/3 Cup sour cream
  • 2 Tablespoons finely chopped green onion tops

Directions

Heat oven 350 degrees F. Spray 2 large cookie sheets with Crisco Original No-Stick Cooking Spray.

Microwave frozen potatoes 3 to 4 minutes to thaw. In medium bowl, with fork, mash potatoes leaving some small pieces. Stir in cheese, 1/3 cup of the bacon bits and the milk until well blended.

If using crescent dough sheet, unroll dough on cutting board; press into 14x8-inch rectangle. If using crescent rolls, unroll dough on cutting board, press into 14x8-inch rectangle, firmly pressing perforations to seal. Cut into 2 rectangles, 14x4-inches each.

Spread half of the potato mixture on one rectangle to within 1/4-inch of long edges. Starting at one long side, tightly roll up dough; pinch seams to seal. Using serrated knife, cut roll into 14 slices. Place slices, cut side up, on cookie sheets. Repeat with remaining dough and filling.

Bake 17 to 21 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately, remove from cookie sheets to serving plate. Top each pinwheel with sour cream, remaining bacon bits and the green onions. Serve warm.

Potato Shopping Tip

Only buy potatoes that are firm, intact, and without any sprouts or green parts.

Potato Cooking Tip

Potatoes oxidize quickly; have a bowl full of cold water to put your potatoes after cutting them in order stop them from oxidizing.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
3g
5%
Sugar
0.4g
N/A
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
9mg
3%
Protein
3g
6%
Carbs
6g
2%
Vitamin A
20µg
2%
Vitamin C
2mg
4%
Vitamin K
1µg
1%
Calcium
47mg
5%
Fiber
0.5g
2%
Folate (food)
6µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
28µg
7%
Folic acid
13µg
N/A
Iron
0.4mg
2.1%
Magnesium
7mg
2%
Monounsaturated
1g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.7mg
3.5%
Phosphorus
54mg
8%
Polyunsaturated
0.3g
N/A
Potassium
81mg
2%
Sodium
129mg
5%
Zinc
0.4mg
2.4%
