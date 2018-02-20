Open Sesame Pie

Heavy cream, sometimes labeled heavy whipping cream, has a slightly higher fat content than whipping cream, but either will work well in this recipe. Just don't substitute light cream or half-and-half they won't whip up. For the best results, chill the bowl and beaters for at least an hour before whipping cream.
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1992.
Heat oven to 450 degrees F. Make pie crust as directed on box for One-Crust Baked Shell using 9-inch glass pie pan. Press toasted seeds into bottom of crust-lined pan. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over 1/4 cup cold water; set aside to soften. In 2-quart saucepan, mix dates, 1/4 cup sugar, the salt, milk and egg yolks. Cook over medium heat 10 to 12 minutes, stirring constantly, until mixture is slightly thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in softened gelatin and vanilla until gelatin is dissolved. Refrigerate, stirring occasionally, until date mixture is thickened and partially set.
In small bowl with electric mixer, beat whipping cream and 2 tablespoons sugar on high speed until stiff peaks form. Fold whipped cream into date mixture. Spoon filling into cooled baked shell; sprinkle with nutmeg. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving. Store in refrigerator.