Open Sesame Pie
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1954
Feb 20, 2018 | 4:18 pm
By
Pillsbury

Heavy cream, sometimes labeled heavy whipping cream, has a slightly higher fat content than whipping cream, but either will work well in this recipe. Just don't substitute light cream or half-and-half they won't whip up. For the best results, chill the bowl and beaters for at least an hour before whipping cream.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1992.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
310 m
8
Servings
487
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

Crust

  • 1 box Pillsbury refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box
  • 2 Tablespoons sesame seed, toasted

Filling

  • 1 package unflavored gelatin
  • 1/4 Cup cold water
  • 1 package (8 oz) chopped dates (1 3/4 cups)
  • 1/4 Cup sugar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 1/2 Cup whipping cream
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Directions

Crust

Heat oven to 450 degrees F. Make pie crust as directed on box for One-Crust Baked Shell using 9-inch glass pie pan. Press toasted seeds into bottom of crust-lined pan. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Filling

Meanwhile, in small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over 1/4 cup cold water; set aside to soften. In 2-quart saucepan, mix dates, 1/4 cup sugar, the salt, milk and egg yolks. Cook over medium heat 10 to 12 minutes, stirring constantly, until mixture is slightly thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in softened gelatin and vanilla until gelatin is dissolved. Refrigerate, stirring occasionally, until date mixture is thickened and partially set.

In small bowl with electric mixer, beat whipping cream and 2 tablespoons sugar on high speed until stiff peaks form. Fold whipped cream into date mixture. Spoon filling into cooled baked shell; sprinkle with nutmeg. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving. Store in refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
24g
37%
Sugar
45g
N/A
Saturated Fat
12g
62%
Cholesterol
89mg
30%
Protein
8g
15%
Carbs
64g
21%
Vitamin A
155µg
17%
Vitamin B12
0.3µg
4.9%
Vitamin B6
0.2mg
9.1%
Vitamin C
0.3mg
0.5%
Vitamin D
0.8µg
0.2%
Vitamin E
0.5mg
2.6%
Vitamin K
3µg
3%
Calcium
128mg
13%
Fiber
4g
16%
Folate (food)
21µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
29µg
7%
Folic acid
5µg
N/A
Iron
1mg
7%
Magnesium
44mg
11%
Monounsaturated
8g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
1mg
6%
Phosphorus
125mg
18%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
463mg
13%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
10.9%
Sodium
228mg
9%
Sugars, added
9g
N/A
Zinc
0.8mg
5.1%
Tags
pillsbury
pillsbury bake off