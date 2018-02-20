  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Peanutty Pie Crust Clusters
This recipe won the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2014
Feb 20, 2018 | 3:03 pm
By
Pillsbury

Pillsbury

Whip up a delicious treat with flaky pie crust squares, peanut butter, and toffee.

This recipe won the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2014.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
45 m
Prep30 m
30
Servings
131
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust, softened as directed on box
  • 12 Ounces white vanilla baking chips (2 cups)
  • 1 Tablespoon Crisco Baking Sticks Butter Flavor All-Vegetable Shortening
  • 1 Tablespoon Jif Creamy Peanut Butter
  • 1 Cup salted cocktail peanuts
  • 2/3 Cups toffee bits

Directions

Heat oven to 450 degrees F. Line 2 cookie sheets with Reynolds Cut-Rite Wax Paper.

Unroll pie crust on work surface. With pizza cutter or knife, cut into 16 rows by 16 rows to make small squares. Arrange squares in single layer on large ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake 6 to 8 minutes or until light golden brown. Remove squares from pan to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 5 minutes.

In large microwavable bowl, microwave baking chips, shortening, and peanut butter uncovered on High 60 to 90 seconds, stirring once, until chips can be stirred smooth. Add pie crust squares, peanuts and toffee bits; stir gently until evenly coated. Immediately drop by heaping tablespoonfuls onto lined cookie sheets. (If mixture gets too thick, microwave on High 15 seconds; stir.) Refrigerate about 15 minutes or until set. Store covered.

Peanut Butter Shopping Tip

If you're looking for a smoother texture in your finished product, try using confectioners' sugar (also known as 10x sugar) instead of granulated sugar.

Peanut Butter Cooking Tip

Think beyond cakes and pies – fruits like peaches, pineapple, and figs are excellent grilled – brush with melted butter or wine and sprinkle with sugar and spices for a dessert that you can feel good about.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
6g
10%
Sugar
5g
N/A
Saturated Fat
2g
10%
Cholesterol
4mg
1%
Protein
2g
3%
Carbs
9g
3%
Vitamin A
13µg
1%
Vitamin E
0.5mg
2.6%
Vitamin K
0.3µg
0.4%
Calcium
8mg
1%
Fiber
0.6g
2.3%
Folate (food)
12µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
15µg
4%
Folic acid
1µg
N/A
Iron
0.3mg
1.8%
Magnesium
11mg
3%
Monounsaturated
3g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.8mg
4%
Phosphorus
24mg
3%
Polyunsaturated
1g
N/A
Potassium
62mg
2%
Sodium
41mg
2%
Sugars, added
3g
N/A
Zinc
0.2mg
1.3%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
pillsbury
pillsbury bake off