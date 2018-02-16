  1. Home
Baked Chicken and Spinach Stuffing
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2006
Feb 16, 2018 | 4:40 pm
By
Pillsbury.

Pillsbury

An old-fashioned chicken dinner is updated for two, with a surprising ingredient that makes the spinach stuffing extra special.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
1 h
2
Servings
851
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 Tablespoons maple-flavored syrup
  • 2 Tablespoons peach preserves
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 Pound bone-in skin-on chicken breasts
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
  • 4 frozen plain or buttermilk waffles
  • 1 Tablespoon butter or margarine
  • 1/2 Cup chopped onion
  • 1/4 Cup chicken broth
  • 1/2 Teaspoon poultry seasoning
  • 1/2 Teaspoon chopped fresh sage
  • 1 Tablespoon beaten egg white
  • 1 box (9 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained (about 1 cup)
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped pecans

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray 9-inch glass pie plate or 8-inch square pan with cooking spray. In small bowl, mix syrup, preserves and Worcestershire sauce. Place chicken, skin side up, in pie plate; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Spoon syrup mixture over chicken.

Bake uncovered 40 to 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, toast waffles until golden brown. Cool slightly, about 2 minutes. Cut waffles into 3/4-inch cubes; set aside. Spray 1-quart casserole with cooking spray (or use 9x5-inch nonstick loaf pan; do not spray).

In 10-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir about 2 minutes or until tender. Stir in waffle pieces and broth, breaking up waffle pieces slightly to moisten. Sprinkle with poultry seasoning and sage. Remove from heat; cool about 5 minutes. Stir in egg white and spinach. Spoon stuffing into casserole. Sprinkle pecans over top.

20 minutes before chicken is done, place casserole in oven next to chicken in pie plate. Spoon syrup mixture in pie plate over chicken. Bake chicken and stuffing uncovered 20 to 25 minutes longer or until juice of chicken is clear when thickest part is cut to bone (170 degrees F) and stuffing is thoroughly heated.

Spoon remaining syrup mixture in pie plate over chicken. Serve chicken with stuffing.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
37g
57%
Sugar
34g
N/A
Saturated Fat
12g
58%
Cholesterol
173mg
58%
Protein
55g
100%
Carbs
73g
24%
Vitamin A
489µg
54%
Vitamin B12
3µg
50%
Vitamin B6
2mg
100%
Vitamin C
9mg
16%
Vitamin D
1µg
N/A
Vitamin E
2mg
9%
Vitamin K
97µg
100%
Calcium
325mg
32%
Fiber
4g
15%
Folate (food)
64µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
128µg
32%
Folic acid
38µg
N/A
Iron
8mg
42%
Magnesium
105mg
26%
Monounsaturated
15g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
28mg
100%
Phosphorus
744mg
100%
Polyunsaturated
7g
N/A
Potassium
904mg
26%
Riboflavin (B2)
1mg
72%
Sodium
1012mg
42%
Sugars, added
28g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.6mg
41.8%
Trans
0.5g
N/A
Zinc
3mg
20%
