Savory Crescent Chicken Squares
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1974.
Feb 20, 2018 | 3:11 pm
By
Savory Crescent Chicken Squares

Pillsbury

Tender crescents wrap around a creamy chicken filling in a hot sandwich that took top honors in the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
50 m
4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 package (3-ounce) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 Tablespoon butter, softened
  • 2 Cups cubed cooked chicken
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh chives or onion
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons milk
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped pimientos, if desired
  • 1 can (8-ounce) Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dinner rolls or Pillsbury refrigerated Crescent Dough Sheet
  • 1 Tablespoon butter, melted
  • 3/4 Cups seasoned croutons, crushed

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. In medium bowl, mix cream cheese and 1 tablespoon softened butter; beat until smooth. Add chicken, chives, salt, pepper, milk and pimientos; mix well.

Separate or cut dough into 4 rectangles. If using crescent dough, firmly press perforations to seal. Spoon 1/2 cup chicken mixture onto center of each rectangle. Pull 4 corners of dough to center of chicken mixture; twist firmly. Pinch edges to seal. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Brush tops of sandwiches with 1 tablespoon melted butter; sprinkle with crushed croutons.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Tags
pillsbury
pillsbury bake off