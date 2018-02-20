  1. Home
Blueberry-Poppy Seed Brunch Cake
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1990
Feb 20, 2018 | 4:27 pm
By
Pillsbury

Blueberry topping and a luscious lemon-poppy seed cake are a winning combination in a Bake-Off Contest grand prize recipe.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
1 h and 35 m
8
Servings
374
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the cake

  • 2/3 Cups sugar
  • 1/2 Cup margarine or butter, softened
  • 2 Teaspoons grated lemon peel
  • 1 egg
  • 1 1/2 Cup Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 2 Tablespoons poppy seed
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup sour cream

For the filling

  • 2 Cups fresh or frozen blueberries, thawed, drained on paper towels
  • 1/3 Cup sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons Pillsbury BEST All Purpose or Unbleached Flour
  • 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg

For the glaze

  • 1/3 Cup powdered sugar
  • 1-2 Teaspoon milk

Directions

For the cake

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour bottom and sides of 9 or 10-inch springform pan. In large bowl, combine 2/3 cup sugar and margarine; beat until light and fluffy. Add lemon peel and egg; beat 2 minutes at medium speed.

Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. In medium bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups flour, poppy seed, baking soda and salt; mix well. Add to margarine mixture alternately with sour cream, beating until well combined. Spread batter over bottom and 1 inch up sides of greased and floured pan, making sure batter on sides is 1/4 inch thick.

For the filling

In another medium bowl, combine all filling ingredients; mix well. Spoon over batter.

Bake at 350 degrees F. for 45 to 55 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Cool 10 minutes; remove sides of pan.

For the glaze

In small bowl, blend powdered sugar and enough milk for desired drizzling consistency. Drizzle over warm cake. Serve warm or cool.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
16g
25%
Sugar
34g
N/A
Saturated Fat
4g
21%
Cholesterol
28mg
9%
Protein
4g
8%
Carbs
55g
18%
Vitamin A
35µg
4%
Vitamin C
4mg
7%
Vitamin D
0.2µg
N/A
Vitamin E
1mg
6%
Vitamin K
18µg
22%
Calcium
59mg
6%
Fiber
2g
8%
Folate (food)
15µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
78µg
19%
Folic acid
37µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
9%
Magnesium
18mg
4%
Monounsaturated
7g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
8%
Phosphorus
78mg
11%
Polyunsaturated
4g
N/A
Potassium
103mg
3%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
11.4%
Sodium
260mg
11%
Sugars, added
30g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
15.4%
Trans
2g
N/A
Zinc
0.6mg
3.7%
