Pumpkin Ravioli With Salted Caramel Whipped Cream
This recipe won the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2012
Feb 20, 2018 | 12:55 pm
By
This recipe won the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2012.

Pillsbury

Create a sweet new twist on pumpkin ravioli with flaky crescent dough, cream cheese and caramel sauce.

This recipe won the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 2012.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
70 m
12
Servings
427
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 Tablespoons butter, melted
  • 6 Ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 Cup canned pumpkin
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 Cup sugar
  • 5 Tablespoons Pillsbury BEST All Purpose Flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/3 Cup chopped pecans, finely chopped
  • 2 cans Pillsbury refrigerated Crescent Dough Sheet
  • 1 Cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt
  • 5 Tablespoons caramel syrup
  • 4 Tablespoons cinnamon sugar

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees F.

Brush 2 large cookie sheets with 2 tablespoons of the melted butter.

In large bowl, beat cream cheese and pumpkin with electric mixer on medium speed about 1 minute or until smooth. Add egg yolk, vanilla, sugar, 3 tablespoons of the flour and pumpkin pie spice; beat on low speed until blended. Reserve 4 teaspoons of the pecans; set aside. Stir remaining pecans into pumpkin mixture.

Lightly sprinkle work surface with 1 tablespoon of flour. Unroll 1 can of dough on floured surface with 1 short side facing you. Press dough into 14x12-inch rectangle. With paring knife, lightly score the dough in half horizontally. Lightly score bottom half of dough into 12 squares (3x2 1/4-inch each).

Spoon heaping tablespoon of the pumpkin filling onto center of each square. Gently lift and position unscored half of dough over filling. Starting at the top folded edge, press handle of wooden spoon firmly between mounds and along edges of pumpkin filling to seal. Using toothpick, poke small hole in top of each ravioli. Using a pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut between each ravioli; place 1 inch apart on cookie sheets. Repeat with remaining 1 tablespoon flour, dough sheet and filling. Brush ravioli with remaining 2 tablespoons melted butter.

Bake 9 to 14 minutes or until golden brown.

Meanwhile, in medium bowl, beat whipping cream and salt with electric mixer on high speed until soft peaks form. Beat in 2 tablespoons of the caramel syrup until stiff peaks form. Transfer to serving bowl; cover and refrigerate.

Remove ravioli from oven. Sprinkle ravioli with 2 tablespoons cinnamon sugar; turn. Sprinkle with remaining cinnamon sugar.

To serve, place 2 ravioli on each of 12 dessert plates. Drizzle each serving with scant teaspoon of the caramel syrup; sprinkle with reserved chopped pecans. With spoon, swirl remaining 1 tablespoon caramel syrup into bowl of whipped cream. Serve warm ravioli with whipped cream.

Pumpkin Shopping Tip

Look for vegetables that are firm and bright in color – avoid those that are wilted or have wrinkled skins, which are signs of age.

Pumpkin Cooking Tip

Vegetable should typically be cooked as quickly as possible, as they can become bland and mushy, and lose vitamins and minerals.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
29g
44%
Sugar
16g
N/A
Saturated Fat
15g
76%
Cholesterol
98mg
33%
Protein
6g
13%
Carbs
39g
13%
Vitamin A
168µg
19%
Vitamin C
0.5mg
0.8%
Vitamin D
0.2µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
0.4mg
2.2%
Vitamin K
3µg
4%
Calcium
416mg
42%
Fiber
2g
7%
Folate (food)
18µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
130µg
33%
Folic acid
66µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
9%
Magnesium
20mg
5%
Monounsaturated
4g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
10%
Phosphorus
75mg
11%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
159mg
5%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
15.8%
Sodium
306mg
13%
Sugars, added
13g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
15.9%
Trans
0.2g
N/A
Zinc
0.7mg
4.9%
