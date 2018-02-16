  1. Home
Crescent Caramel Swirl

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1976.
Feb 16, 2018 | 2:10 pm
By
Crescent Caramel Swirl

Pillsbury

This hot, chewy sweet roll is made with easy refrigerated Crescents.

This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1976.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury. 

 

Ready in
55
Prep20
12
Servings
271
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup Lank O Lakes Butter (do not use margarine)
  • 1/2 Cup Fisher Chef's Naturals chopped nuts
  • 3/4 Cups packed brown sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon water
  • 2 cans (8 ounces each) Pillsbury refrigerated crescent dinner rolls or 2 cans (8 ounces each) Pillsbury refrigerated Crescent

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. In 1-quart saucepan, melt butter. Coat bottom and sides of 12-cup fluted tube cake pan with 2 tablespoons of the melted butter; sprinkle pan with 3 tablespoons of nuts. Add remaining nuts, brown sugar and water to remaining melted butter. Heat to boiling, stirring occasionally. Boil 1 minute, stirring constantly. 

Remove dough from cans; do not unroll. Cut each long roll into 8 slices. Arrange 8 slices, cut side down, in nut-lined pan; separate layers of each pinwheel slightly. Spoon half of brown sugar mixture over dough. Place remaining 8 dough slices alternately over bottom layer. Spoon remaining brown sugar mixture over slices. 

Bake 23 to 33 minutes or until deep golden brown. Cool 3 minutes. Turn upside down onto serving platter or waxed paper. Serve warm.  

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
13g
20%
Sugar
15g
N/A
Saturated Fat
6g
29%
Cholesterol
22mg
7%
Protein
5g
10%
Carbs
35g
12%
Vitamin A
65µg
7%
Vitamin D
0.1µg
N/A
Vitamin E
0.3mg
1.6%
Vitamin K
5µg
6%
Calcium
85mg
8%
Fiber
1g
5%
Folate (food)
15µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
60µg
15%
Folic acid
27µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
10%
Magnesium
24mg
6%
Monounsaturated
4g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
12%
Phosphorus
74mg
11%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
107mg
3%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
9.2%
Sodium
182mg
8%
Sugars, added
13g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
14%
Trans
0.3g
N/A
Zinc
0.6mg
4%
Tags
pillsbury bake off