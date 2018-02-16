Pecan Pie Surprise Bars

Enjoy these crunchy bars packed with pecans – a delightful dessert! Pearl Hall of Snohomish, Washington, won the Pillsbury Bake-Off with this recipe in 1971.
Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease 13x9-inch pan. Reserve 2/3 cup of the dry cake mix for filling.
In large bowl, combine remaining dry cake mix, margarine and 1 egg; beat at low speed until well blended. Press in bottom of greased pan. Bake at 350 degrees F for 15 to 20 minutes or until light golden brown.
Meanwhile, in large bowl, combine reserved 2/3 cup dry cake mix, brown sugar, corn syrup, vanilla and 3 eggs; beat at low speed until moistened. Beat 1 minute at medium speed or until well blended.
Remove pan from oven. Pour filling mixture over warm base. Sprinkle with pecans.
Return to oven; bake an additional 30 to 35 minutes or until filling is set. Cool 1 1/2 hours or until completely cooled. Cut into bars. Store in refrigerator.