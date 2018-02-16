  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Pecan Pie Surprise Bars
This recipe was the grand prize winner of the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest in 1971
Feb 16, 2018 | 3:48 pm
By
pecan

Pillsbury

Enjoy these crunchy bars packed with pecans – a delightful dessert! Pearl Hall of Snohomish, Washington, won the Pillsbury Bake-Off with this recipe in 1971.

Recipe courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
2 h and 40 m
36
Servings
159
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

For the base

  • 1 18.25-ounce package Pillsbury Moist Supreme Yellow or Butter Recipe Yellow Cake Mix
  • 1/3 Cup margarine or butter, softened
  • 1 egg

For the filling

  • Reserved 2/3 cup dry cake mix
  • 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 Cup dark corn syrup
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 Cup chopped pecans

Directions

For the base

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease 13x9-inch pan. Reserve 2/3 cup of the dry cake mix for filling.

In large bowl, combine remaining dry cake mix, margarine and 1 egg; beat at low speed until well blended. Press in bottom of greased pan. Bake at 350 degrees F for 15 to 20 minutes or until light golden brown.

For the filling

Meanwhile, in large bowl, combine reserved 2/3 cup dry cake mix, brown sugar, corn syrup, vanilla and 3 eggs; beat at low speed until moistened. Beat 1 minute at medium speed or until well blended.

Remove pan from oven. Pour filling mixture over warm base. Sprinkle with pecans.

Return to oven; bake an additional 30 to 35 minutes or until filling is set. Cool 1 1/2 hours or until completely cooled. Cut into bars. Store in refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
5g
8%
Sugar
20g
N/A
Saturated Fat
0.9g
4.6%
Cholesterol
18mg
6%
Protein
2g
3%
Carbs
28g
9%
Vitamin A
8µg
1%
Vitamin E
0.3mg
1.7%
Vitamin K
2µg
3%
Calcium
44mg
4%
Fiber
0.5g
2%
Folate (food)
5µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
22µg
5%
Folic acid
10µg
N/A
Iron
0.6mg
3.2%
Magnesium
7mg
2%
Monounsaturated
2g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.4mg
2.1%
Phosphorus
73mg
10%
Polyunsaturated
1g
N/A
Potassium
38mg
1%
Sodium
164mg
7%
Sugars, added
14g
N/A
Trans
0.3g
N/A
Zinc
0.3mg
1.7%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.