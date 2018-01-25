Super Bowl Sunday is less than two weeks away, and that means only one thing: The biggest day in junk food, dips, and wings is quickly approaching. In anticipation of Super Bowl LII, General Mills released their chart of the most popular and unique foods by state.
Alabama: Mississippi Roast
Alaska: Potato Salad
Arizona: Chili
Arkansas: Queso Cheese Dip
California: Chicken Wings
Colorado: Taco Pie
Connecticut: Slow-Cooker Chicken Wings
Delaware: Butter Cake Bars
Florida: Sausage Cheese Balls
Georgia: Sliders
Hawaii: Crescent Sloppy Joes
Idaho: Little Smokies
Illinois: Chex Mix
Indiana: Root Beer Chicken
Iowa: Pigs in a Blanket
Kansas: Dill Pickle Soup
Kentucky: Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Louisiana: Crab au Gratin
Maine: Clam Dip
Maryland: Pizza Sticks
Massachusetts: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Michigan: Potato Soup
Minnesota: Tater Tot Casserole/Hot Dish
Mississippi: Beef Stew
Missouri: Hamburgers
Montana: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Nebraska: Hot Wings
Nevada: Sausage Cheese Balls
New Hampshire: Chili
New Jersey: Chili
New Mexico: Seven-Layer Taco Dip
New York: Buffalo Chicken Wings
North Carolina: Sausage Cheese Balls
North Dakota: Bacon-Wrapped Smokies
Ohio: White Chicken Chili
Oklahoma: Stuffed Mushrooms
Oregon: Taco Soup
Pennsylvania: Potato Soup
Rhode Island: Chili
South Carolina: Cowboy Caviar
South Dakota: Hummus
Tennessee: Skillet Dips
Texas: Sausage Cheese Balls
Utah: Pulled Pork
Vermont: Bruschetta
Virginia: Deviled Eggs
Washington: Jalapeño Popper Dip
West Virginia: Sliders
Wisconsin: Pinwheels
Wyoming: Sliders
