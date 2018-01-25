Super Bowl Sunday is less than two weeks away, and that means only one thing: The biggest day in junk food, dips, and wings is quickly approaching. In anticipation of Super Bowl LII, General Mills released their chart of the most popular and unique foods by state.



In many states, Super Bowl classics take the lead. Fan favorite chicken wing s was the most searched-for Super Bowl dish in California, Connecticut, Nebraska, and New York. Americans also love chili on game day; Arizona, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Rhode Island all need to have that hearty, soul comforting food on game day.There are, of course, some very distinctive choices across the country. Alabama is a fan of Mississippi Roast, which is a beefy hoagie sandwich. Kansas has a fondness for dill pickle soup. And the fine folks of Ohio won’t have justchili at their game day feasts. Oh no — they need white chicken chili very specifically.What food is a must-have at a Super Bowl spread in your state? Check out the infographic and 50 corresponding recipes below.



Alabama: Mississippi Roast

Alaska: Potato Salad

Arizona: Chili

Arkansas: Queso Cheese Dip

California: Chicken Wings

Colorado: Taco Pie

Connecticut: Slow-Cooker Chicken Wings

Delaware: Butter Cake Bars

Florida: Sausage Cheese Balls

Georgia: Sliders

Hawaii: Crescent Sloppy Joes

Idaho: Little Smokies

Illinois: Chex Mix

Indiana: Root Beer Chicken

Iowa: Pigs in a Blanket

Kansas: Dill Pickle Soup

Kentucky: Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Louisiana: Crab au Gratin

Maine: Clam Dip

Maryland: Pizza Sticks

Massachusetts: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Michigan: Potato Soup

Minnesota: Tater Tot Casserole/Hot Dish

Mississippi: Beef Stew

Missouri: Hamburgers

Montana: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Nebraska: Hot Wings

Nevada: Sausage Cheese Balls

New Hampshire: Chili

New Jersey: Chili

New Mexico: Seven-Layer Taco Dip

New York: Buffalo Chicken Wings

North Carolina: Sausage Cheese Balls

North Dakota: Bacon-Wrapped Smokies

Ohio: White Chicken Chili

Oklahoma: Stuffed Mushrooms

Oregon: Taco Soup

Pennsylvania: Potato Soup

Rhode Island: Chili

South Carolina: Cowboy Caviar

South Dakota: Hummus

Tennessee: Skillet Dips

Texas: Sausage Cheese Balls

Utah: Pulled Pork

Vermont: Bruschetta

Virginia: Deviled Eggs

Washington: Jalapeño Popper Dip

West Virginia: Sliders

Wisconsin: Pinwheels

Wyoming: Sliders



