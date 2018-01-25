Wings
iStock
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. The Ultimate Tailgating Guide
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. The Ultimate Tailgating Guide

The Most Searched-For Super Bowl Food in Every State

By
Editor
The must-have game day dishes across America

Super Bowl Sunday is less than two weeks away, and that means only one thing: The biggest day in junk food, dips, and wings is quickly approaching. In anticipation of Super Bowl LII, General Mills released their chart of the most popular and unique foods by state.

More Super Bowl Food:



In many states, Super Bowl classics take the lead. Fan favorite chicken wings was the most searched-for Super Bowl dish in California, Connecticut, Nebraska, and New York. Americans also love chili on game day; Arizona, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Rhode Island all need to have that hearty, soul comforting food on game day.

There are, of course, some very distinctive choices across the country. Alabama is a fan of Mississippi Roast, which is a beefy hoagie sandwich. Kansas has a fondness for dill pickle soup. And the fine folks of Ohio won’t have just any chili at their game day feasts. Oh no — they need white chicken chili very specifically.

What food is a must-have at a Super Bowl spread in your state? Check out the infographic and 50 corresponding recipes below.



General Mills


Alabama: Mississippi Roast
Alaska: Potato Salad
Arizona: Chili
Arkansas: Queso Cheese Dip
California: Chicken Wings
Colorado: Taco Pie
Connecticut: Slow-Cooker Chicken Wings
Delaware: Butter Cake Bars
Florida: Sausage Cheese Balls
Georgia: Sliders
Hawaii: Crescent Sloppy Joes
Idaho: Little Smokies
Illinois: Chex Mix
Indiana: Root Beer Chicken
Iowa: Pigs in a Blanket
Kansas: Dill Pickle Soup
Kentucky: Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Louisiana: Crab au Gratin
Maine: Clam Dip
Maryland: Pizza Sticks
Massachusetts: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Michigan: Potato Soup
Minnesota: Tater Tot Casserole/Hot Dish
Mississippi: Beef Stew
Missouri: Hamburgers
Montana: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Nebraska: Hot Wings
Nevada: Sausage Cheese Balls
New Hampshire: Chili
New Jersey: Chili
New Mexico: Seven-Layer Taco Dip
New York: Buffalo Chicken Wings
North Carolina: Sausage Cheese Balls
North Dakota: Bacon-Wrapped Smokies
Ohio: White Chicken Chili
Oklahoma: Stuffed Mushrooms
Oregon: Taco Soup
Pennsylvania: Potato Soup
Rhode Island: Chili
South Carolina: Cowboy Caviar
South Dakota: Hummus
Tennessee: Skillet Dips
Texas: Sausage Cheese Balls
Utah: Pulled Pork
Vermont: Bruschetta
Virginia: Deviled Eggs
Washington: Jalapeño Popper Dip
West Virginia: Sliders
Wisconsin: Pinwheels
Wyoming: Sliders

Want more? Click here for 20 essential Super Bowl party foods and how to make them.

Click for slideshow
15 Dishes You Have to Make for Your Super Bowl Party slideshow
Related Links
10 Tips for Being the Ultimate Super Bowl Party HostHow to Throw a Great Super Bowl Party Even if You Don’t Like FootballHow to Avoid Super Bowl Party Clichés
Tags
Super Bowl
the ultimate tailgate
party ideas
news