Instant Pot Beef Chili

Turn your Instant Pot to “Sauté” mode and melt the butter. Add the beef and brown it slightly, approximately 7 minutes. Add the onions, garlic, and pepper and sauté until fragrant, about 5 minutes.



Add all the spices to the pot, heating until fragrant, about 2 minutes.



On “Sauté” mode, add the beans, tomato sauce, and 1 cup of water.



Switch the setting to “Bean/Chili” mode and set at high pressure for 30 minutes.



When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.



Turn off Instant Pot. Serve with sour cream and sprinkle with shredded cheese and cilantro as desired.