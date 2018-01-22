  1. Home
Instant Pot Beef Chili
You should always have a good chili recipe up your sleeve
Jan 22, 2018 | 7:35 pm
beef chili
There’s nothing better than a comforting chili when you’re feeling the winter blues. Chili is perfect when you want a no-fuss dinner and have a limited budget. This recipe has ingredients you will probably already have in your pantry — and obviously feel free to adjust the heat to your liking.

Serve with sour cream and shredded cheese.

8
Servings
315
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 2 onions, medium diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 red bell pepper, medium chopped
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 bay leaf
  • One 15-ounce can pinto beans, rinsed and drained
  • One 14.5-ounce can tomato sauce
  • 1 cup water
  • ½ cup fresh cilantro
  • Sour cream (optional)
  • Shredded cheese (optional)
  • Cilantro (optional)

Directions

Turn your Instant Pot to “Sauté” mode and melt the butter. Add the beef and brown it slightly, approximately 7 minutes. Add the onions, garlic, and pepper and sauté until fragrant, about 5 minutes.

Add all the spices to the pot, heating until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

On “Sauté” mode, add the beans, tomato sauce, and 1 cup of water.

Switch the setting to “Bean/Chili” mode and set at high pressure for 30 minutes.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Turn off Instant Pot. Serve with sour cream and sprinkle with shredded cheese and cilantro as desired.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
19g
27%
Saturated Fat
7g
29%
Cholesterol
101mg
34%
Carbohydrate, by difference
3g
2%
Protein
30g
65%
Vitamin A, RAE
56µg
8%
Vitamin B-12
3µg
100%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
34mg
3%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
22µg
6%
Iron, Fe
5mg
28%
Magnesium, Mg
35mg
11%
Niacin
5mg
36%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
273mg
39%
Selenium, Se
19µg
35%
Sodium, Na
146mg
10%
Water
86g
3%
Zinc, Zn
7mg
88%
