Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip
It's everyone's favorite dip, and the Instant Pot makes it that much easier to make
Jan 22, 2018 | 7:15 pm
By
Editor
buffalo dip
imorecreative/istock

There’s nothing like a homemade Buffalo chicken dip, and when it’s loaded with several different types of cheese it’s practically irresistible. Serve this with some tortilla chips or pita bread.

Ready in
3 m
8
Servings
151
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 thin-cut chicken breasts
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 4 ounces (1/2 standard block) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 tablespoon ranch dressing mix
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 2 cups hot sauce

Directions

Place chicken breasts, 1 cup of hot sauce, and chicken broth in the Instant Pot. Close the lid and press “Slow Cook” on high pressure for 2 hours. When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

When the chicken is done, shred the chicken and drain excess sauce.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees F. Mix together the shredded chicken, another cup of hot sauce, yogurt, cream cheese, 3/4 cup of Monterey Jack cheese, and ranch seasoning until fully combined. Put in a greased baking dish and sprinkle with remaining Monterey Jack cheese. Bake for 35 minutes and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
5g
7%
Sugar
9g
10%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
17mg
6%
Carbohydrate, by difference
19g
15%
Protein
8g
17%
Vitamin A, RAE
46µg
7%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
8mg
11%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
4µg
4%
Calcium, Ca
97mg
10%
Choline, total
20mg
5%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
22µg
6%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
16mg
5%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
108mg
15%
Selenium, Se
8µg
15%
Sodium, Na
911mg
61%
Water
103g
4%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
