Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip

Place chicken breasts, 1 cup of hot sauce, and chicken broth in the Instant Pot. Close the lid and press “Slow Cook” on high pressure for 2 hours. When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.



When the chicken is done, shred the chicken and drain excess sauce.



Heat the oven to 350 degrees F. Mix together the shredded chicken, another cup of hot sauce, yogurt, cream cheese, 3/4 cup of Monterey Jack cheese, and ranch seasoning until fully combined. Put in a greased baking dish and sprinkle with remaining Monterey Jack cheese. Bake for 35 minutes and serve.