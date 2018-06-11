  1. Home
Bacon and Blue Cheese Sliders

Jun 11, 2018 | 1:00 pm
By
Topping a mini burger with crumbled bacon and blue cheese makes for the saltiest, tastiest bite
Sliders

Shutterstock

These sliders will disappear in minutes: The rich, salty flavors are so addictive.

This recipe is courtesy of Simple Bites.

6
Servings
466
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup thinly sliced onion
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 1 Pound ground chuck
  • 3 slices cooked bacon, crumbled
  • 5 Ounces blue cheese, crumbled
  • 12 whole wheat dinner rolls
  • 3 Tablespoons butter

Directions

Preheat the grill to medium-high. Place thinly sliced onions and 2 tablespoons butter in a small foil boat, about 4”x6”. Set the foil boat on the grill to start cooking while the grill heats up.

Place ground chuck on a large cutting board. Sprinkle with crumbled bacon. Lay a sheet of parchment the same size as the cutting board over the meat, and with a rolling pin, roll the meat into a large rectangle, about 1/3”-thick. Remove the parchment paper and cut the meat into 12 equal squares.

Stir the onions on the grill.

Slice the buns, and butter all the cut side of all of them. Place the burgers on the hot grill, close the lid, and cook for 90 seconds. Flip the burgers and stir the onions. Add all the buns to the grill, buttered side down. Close the lid and allow to cook for 60 seconds. Remove the buns and immediately top with a burger, a tablespoon of the blue cheese, and caramelized onions. Allow to sit for 2-5 minutes before serving.

Bacon Shopping Tip

Look for center cut bacon which comes from a leaner part of the belly - you'll get more meat and less fat.

Bacon Cooking Tip

Cook bacon over medium to medium-low heat to prevent it from burning, and occasionally pour off the fat. You can save it for later use as a cooking oil.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
25g
39%
Sugar
4g
N/A
Saturated Fat
13g
67%
Cholesterol
97mg
32%
Protein
29g
58%
Carbs
31g
10%
Vitamin A
130µg
14%
Vitamin B12
2µg
36%
Vitamin B6
0.5mg
27.4%
Vitamin C
0.8mg
1.4%
Vitamin D
0.4µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
0.6mg
3.2%
Vitamin K
9µg
11%
Calcium
240mg
24%
Fiber
1g
5%
Folate (food)
30µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
97µg
24%
Folic acid
40µg
N/A
Iron
4mg
21%
Magnesium
38mg
10%
Monounsaturated
8g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
7mg
37%
Phosphorus
350mg
50%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
459mg
13%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.4mg
26.2%
Sodium
682mg
28%
Thiamin (B1)
0.4mg
25.4%
Trans
0.6g
N/A
Zinc
5mg
36%
