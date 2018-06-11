Bacon and Blue Cheese Sliders

Preheat the grill to medium-high. Place thinly sliced onions and 2 tablespoons butter in a small foil boat, about 4”x6”. Set the foil boat on the grill to start cooking while the grill heats up.

Place ground chuck on a large cutting board. Sprinkle with crumbled bacon. Lay a sheet of parchment the same size as the cutting board over the meat, and with a rolling pin, roll the meat into a large rectangle, about 1/3”-thick. Remove the parchment paper and cut the meat into 12 equal squares.

Stir the onions on the grill.

Slice the buns, and butter all the cut side of all of them. Place the burgers on the hot grill, close the lid, and cook for 90 seconds. Flip the burgers and stir the onions. Add all the buns to the grill, buttered side down. Close the lid and allow to cook for 60 seconds. Remove the buns and immediately top with a burger, a tablespoon of the blue cheese, and caramelized onions. Allow to sit for 2-5 minutes before serving.