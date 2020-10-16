leftover mashed potato soup

If you’re using bacon, crisp it in a stock pot and remove it to hold as a garnish. Keep the fat in the pot.

Place the pot over medium heat and, if you didn’t use bacon, add the oil. Saute the shallots until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the garlic and saute until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Add the mashed potatoes and stir in enough broth to get the soup to the proper consistency. It should be thick, but not so thick that it ribbons when you ladle a spoonful of the soup over the rest of the pot.

When it’s hot, stir in the cheese if you’re using it. If the soup is too lumpy for your taste (from the shallot or lumpy mashed potatoes), pass it through a food mill or whirl it in a blender, then pass it through a mesh sieve.

Add salt and white pepper to taste, then stir in heavy cream. (Note: If soup is too thick, adjust consistency with stock, not cream.)

Serve immediately garnished with crisped bacon.