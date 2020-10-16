  1. Home
2
1 rating

Leftover Mashed Potato Soup

October 16, 2020 | 4:00pm
Use up mashed potatoes from your holiday table
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

If you're exhausted after the multi-day preperation of your traditional holiday spread, take it easy with this simple recipe to use up your leftover mashed potatoes.

This recipe by James P. DeWan was originally published in the Chicago Tribune

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15-20 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
483
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Pound bacon, cut into 1/2-inch by 1-inch lardons (optional) or 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Pounds mashed potatoes
  • 2 Cups canned chicken broth or as needed
  • 1/2 Pound cheddar cheese or to taste, grated, optional
  • salt and white pepper, as needed
  • 1/2 to 1 Cup heavy cream, hot

Directions

If you’re using bacon, crisp it in a stock pot and remove it to hold as a garnish. Keep the fat in the pot.

Place the pot over medium heat and, if you didn’t use bacon, add the oil. Saute the shallots until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the garlic and saute until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Add the mashed potatoes and stir in enough broth to get the soup to the proper consistency. It should be thick, but not so thick that it ribbons when you ladle a spoonful of the soup over the rest of the pot.

When it’s hot, stir in the cheese if you’re using it. If the soup is too lumpy for your taste (from the shallot or lumpy mashed potatoes), pass it through a food mill or whirl it in a blender, then pass it through a mesh sieve.

Add salt and white pepper to taste, then stir in heavy cream. (Note: If soup is too thick, adjust consistency with stock, not cream.)

Serve immediately garnished with crisped bacon.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving483
Total Fat36g55%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated18g88%
Cholesterol93mg31%
Protein15g31%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A289µg32%
Vitamin B120.6µg25.1%
Vitamin B60.3mg23.4%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.4%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium311mg31%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)28µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)28µg7%
Iron0.8mg4.5%
Magnesium40mg10%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg16%
Phosphorus324mg46%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium573mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.1%
Sodium1152mg48%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.7%
Trans0.6gN/A
Water250gN/A
Zinc2mg18%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
