Nanaimo bars

In a mixer beat the butter and powdered sugar until fluffy. Add the custard powder, milk, vanilla and salt. Continue mixing.

Spread over the graham cracker base.

In a double boiler, over low heat, melt the chocolate chips.

Once the chocolate melted, pour over the second layer of custard mix and spread evenly with a spatula.

Refrigerate overnight or until hardened.

Store the bars in the refrigerator.