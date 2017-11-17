  1. Home
Nanaimo Bars
These bars are proabably one of the better things Canada has to offer
Nanaimo bars
These are a Canadian specialty. The coconut in these cookies give the bars a great texture. You don't even have to turn on the oven for this one.

10
Servings
677
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the bottom layer

  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 1 cup graham crackers, finely crushed
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 3/4 cup almond flour
  • 1 cup shredded coconut

For the 2ns and 3rd layer

  • 4 Tablespoons vanilla pudding powder
  • 1 1/2 Cup powdered sugar
  • 1/4 Cup butter
  • 2 Tablespoons milk
  • 1 1/2 Cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

For the bottom layer

In a medium bowl, whisk together the melted butter, cocoa, salt and sugar until smooth.

Add the graham crackers, almond meal and coconut.

Grease a 10x10 inch pan and press the mixture into the base of the pan.

For the 2ns and 3rd layer

In a mixer beat the butter and powdered sugar until fluffy. Add the custard powder, milk, vanilla and salt. Continue mixing.

Spread over the graham cracker base.

In a double boiler, over low heat, melt the chocolate chips.

Once the chocolate melted, pour over the second layer of custard mix and spread evenly with a spatula.

Refrigerate overnight or until hardened.

Store the bars in the refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
35g
50%
Sugar
26g
29%
Saturated Fat
14g
58%
Cholesterol
13mg
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
83g
64%
Protein
11g
24%
Vitamin A, RAE
12µg
2%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
42mg
4%
Choline, total
12mg
3%
Fiber, total dietary
10g
40%
Fluoride, F
1µg
0%
Folate, total
26µg
7%
Iron, Fe
5mg
28%
Magnesium, Mg
33mg
10%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
147mg
21%
Selenium, Se
10µg
18%
Sodium, Na
371mg
25%
Water
25g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
