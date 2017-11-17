Nanaimo bars

These are a Canadian specialty. The coconut in these cookies give the bars a great texture. You don't even have to turn on the oven for this one.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the melted butter, cocoa, salt and sugar until smooth.
Add the graham crackers, almond meal and coconut.
Grease a 10x10 inch pan and press the mixture into the base of the pan.
In a mixer beat the butter and powdered sugar until fluffy. Add the custard powder, milk, vanilla and salt. Continue mixing.
Spread over the graham cracker base.
In a double boiler, over low heat, melt the chocolate chips.
Once the chocolate melted, pour over the second layer of custard mix and spread evenly with a spatula.
Refrigerate overnight or until hardened.
Store the bars in the refrigerator.