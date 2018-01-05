Chorizo Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed mushrooms are always a big win with guests. They are delicious and are a good source of B vitamins, especially niacin and riboflavin. They also have a very high protein content. But because they are low in fat and calories, Western nutritionists mistakenly considered them of no food value (a fresh pound has only about 125 calories). Yet in dried form, mushrooms have almost as much protein as veal and a significant amount of complex carbohydrates.
You can use cremini or button mushrooms for this recipe.
Remove the stems from the mushrooms and chop them finely. Reserve the caps and 1 cup of the chopped stems separately.
Heat 6 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat and brown the mushroom caps, about 8 minutes, turning halfway through. Set aside.
Melt the butter in a small sauté pan over medium heat and cook the onions until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and the mushroom stems and cook until the stems have wilted, about 3 minutes. Add the ham and chorizo and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until lightly browned. Stir in the herbs and breadcrumbs. Season to taste with pepper. Remember that the ham will give off more salt as it heats.
Preheat the oven to 400ºF. With remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil, coat interior of a 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking dish. Spoon a scant tablespoon of the stuffing mixture into each of the mushroom caps. Place in the baking dish and bake in the oven for 15 minutes, or until golden brown, basting with a little melted butter, if desired.
Sprinkle each cap with 1⁄4 teaspoon of grated cheese, if using. Serve hot or warm.