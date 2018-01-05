Chorizo Stuffed Mushrooms

This is the perfect easy, yet, decadent appetizer

Stuffed mushrooms are always a big win with guests. They are delicious and are a good source of B vitamins, especially niacin and riboflavin. They also have a very high protein content. But because they are low in fat and calories, Western nutritionists mistakenly considered them of no food value (a fresh pound has only about 125 calories). Yet in dried form, mushrooms have almost as much protein as veal and a significant amount of complex carbohydrates.

You can use cremini or button mushrooms for this recipe.

