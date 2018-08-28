20 Essential Dishes for Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins at sundown on Sunday, September 9 in 2018. This celebration marks the anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve, and celebratory feasts are held on both nights of Rosh Hashanah to mark a new lunar calendar year. The typical, traditional dishes and ingredients served at Rosh Hashanah are filled with symbolism, and generally all tend to be quite sugary in order to wish everyone a sweet new year. We’ve rounded up 20 of our favorite dishes to feature on your overflowing Rosh Hashanah dinner table.

Rosh Hashanah always falls at a time of year filled with abundant, beautiful fresh produce. This is no coincidence, as the Jewish New Year celebrations represent the beginning of the cycle of sowing, growth, and harvest. Apples, squash, pumpkins, leeks, and pomegranate are all at their best at this time of year, and these ingredients should be highlighted in your feast alongside traditional beef brisket, sweet noodle kugel, and fresh fish.

Eating symbolic foods is common at the celebrations of many Jewish holidays, and at Rosh Hashanah these foods are intended to ensure that everybody has a good, happy, successful new year. Most meals begin with apples dipped in honey to wish everyone the sweetest of years. Round food is an important feature as it represents the passage of time and cycle of the year, so be sure to bake your challah in a circle for this meal — and don’t forget to add raisins for a sweet touch.

Pomegranate seeds should definitely be used to garnish many of your dishes, as they represent fruitfulness. And, of course, you should swap any bitter flavors for sweet ones, since you wouldn’t want to begin your year on a negative note. This gives us the perfect excuse to indulge in all the fruity, sugary treats and desserts throughout this celebratory, festive holiday. These recipes are both sweet and savory, and each of them would make a perfect addition to your holiday dinner table.