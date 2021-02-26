Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 F (180 C).

Step 2: In a large bowl, sprinkle 2 tablespoons lemon juice over 5 shredded Granny Smith apples. Toss them with 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Set aside.

Step 3: In a large bowl, beat 5 egg whites until they start to turn white; add 1/2 cup sugar and beat until soft peaks form.

Step 4: In another larger bowl, beat 5 egg yolks with the remaining 1/2 cup sugar until the mixture is thick. Add 1/2 cup oil, 3/4 cup potato starch and 1 package vanilla sugar. Continute to beat until the mixture is smooth. Fold the egg white mixture into the yolk mixture.

Step 5: Pour mixture out into a lined 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Arrange the grated apple mixture all over the top of the egg batter. Sprinkle the top with 1 teaspoon cinnamon.

Step 6: Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, until the kugel is set. Let it cool in the fridge before slicing. Do not freeze this kugel.