Shredded Apple Kugel

February 26, 2021
By
Gluten free and made without matzah meal
Shredded Apple Kugel
Liliya Kandrashevich/Shutterstock

A kugel is a side dish traditionally served at Jewish holiday meals. They can be made sweet or savory—this version uses cinnamon and vanilla sugar to enhance crisp Granny Smith apples.

This recipe is by Tamar Ansh and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h and 5 m
20 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
305
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 5 Granny Smith apples, shredded
  • 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 5 eggs, separated
  • 1 Cup sugar, divided
  • 1/2 Cup oil
  • 3/4 Cups potato starch
  • 1 package vanilla sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 F (180 C).

Step 2: In a large bowl, sprinkle 2 tablespoons lemon juice over 5 shredded Granny Smith apples. Toss them with 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Set aside.

Step 3: In a large bowl, beat 5 egg whites until they start to turn white; add 1/2 cup sugar and beat until soft peaks form.

Step 4: In another larger bowl, beat 5 egg yolks with the remaining 1/2 cup sugar until the mixture is thick. Add 1/2 cup oil, 3/4 cup potato starch and 1 package vanilla sugar. Continute to beat until the mixture is smooth. Fold the egg white mixture into the yolk mixture.

Step 5: Pour mixture out into a lined 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Arrange the grated apple mixture all over the top of the egg batter. Sprinkle the top with 1 teaspoon cinnamon.

Step 6: Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, until the kugel is set. Let it cool in the fridge before slicing. Do not freeze this kugel.

