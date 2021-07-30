Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease well and flour a 13-by-9-inch baking pan.

Step 2: Into the large mixing bowl of an electric mixer, sift together 2 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour, 1 3/4 cups sugar, 1/4 teaspoon baking powder, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon cloves, 1/2 teaspoon allspice and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg.

Step 3: Add 1/2 cup shortening and 1 (15-ounce) can unsweetened applesauce; beat 1 minute at low speed, just to combine.

Step 4: At medium speed, beat 2 minutes, constantly cleaning side of bowl with rubber scraper and guiding batter into beaters. Add 3 eggs and beat 2 minutes more.

Step 5: Combine 1 cup chopped seedless raisins and 1 cup finely chopped walnuts (if using) and gently fold into the batter.

Step 6: Turn batter into prepared pan. Bake for 45 minutes, or until cake tester inserted in center comes out clean.

Step 7: Let cake cool completely in pan on wire rack. Frost as desired.