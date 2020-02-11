  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chicken Noodle Soup

February 11, 2020
This classic and easy-to-make dish is the best comfort food for when you're sick
Chicken noodle soup
Courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver

There is nothing more comforting than a steaming bowl of chicken soup when you're sick or stuck indoors on a cold day. This simple and nostalgic recipe feautres tender chicken and fresh vegetables. The best part? You can stash it in the freezer and warm it up when you have a busy week or when flu season hits your house.

This recipe is courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver.

Ready in
45 m
20 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
420
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced
  • 1/2 onion, pureed or diced small
  • 2 Teaspoons garlic, minced
  • 80 Ounces chicken broth or homemade chicken stock
  • 1 Pound boneless and skinless chicken breasts, cut into bit-sized pieces
  • 1 Teaspoon parsley
  • 1/4 Teaspoon thyme
  • 8 Ounces spaghetti, broken into pieces

Directions

In a large stockpot, melt olive oil over medium-high heat. Add carrots, celery and onion; cook, stirring, until carrots and celery are tender, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for about 1 minute, until fragrant.

Add chicken broth, chicken breast pieces, parsley and thyme. Continue to cook, stirring often, until it comes to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes.

Make it now

Add pasta and cook 7-8 minutes or until al dente. Season soup with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.

Make it a freezer meal

Add pasta and cook for 3-4 minutes or until pasta is starting to get soft, but not fully cooked. Remove pot from heat and allow to cool completely.Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer soup to freezer safe containers or freezer bags. Seal bag, removing as much air as possible and freeze or leave 1 inch head space in container, seal with lid and freeze.

Thaw and cook

Place bag or container in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours to thaw. Pour bag contents into a large stockpot. Stirring often, warm over medium heat until heated through and steaming but not boiling. (Add additional chicken broth if needed.) Serve.To reheat in microwave place in a microwave safe container and cook on high for 1-2 minutes or until heated through.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving420
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol67mg22%
Protein32g64%
Carbs45g15%
Vitamin A180µg20%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.6%
Vitamin B60.9mg72.8%
Vitamin C3mg4%
Vitamin D0.8IU5%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium34mg3%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)38µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)38µg10%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium60mg14%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)14mg88%
Phosphorus345mg49%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium815mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg37.9%
Sodium592mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg21.4%
Water434gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
