chicken noodle soup

In a large stockpot, melt olive oil over medium-high heat. Add carrots, celery and onion; cook, stirring, until carrots and celery are tender, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for about 1 minute, until fragrant.

Add chicken broth, chicken breast pieces, parsley and thyme. Continue to cook, stirring often, until it comes to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes.

Make it now

Add pasta and cook 7-8 minutes or until al dente. Season soup with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.

Make it a freezer meal

Add pasta and cook for 3-4 minutes or until pasta is starting to get soft, but not fully cooked. Remove pot from heat and allow to cool completely.Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer soup to freezer safe containers or freezer bags. Seal bag, removing as much air as possible and freeze or leave 1 inch head space in container, seal with lid and freeze.

Thaw and cook

Place bag or container in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours to thaw. Pour bag contents into a large stockpot. Stirring often, warm over medium heat until heated through and steaming but not boiling. (Add additional chicken broth if needed.) Serve.To reheat in microwave place in a microwave safe container and cook on high for 1-2 minutes or until heated through.