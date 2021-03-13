Kugel freezes well, reheats beautifully and is easy to transport, so it makes an excellent choice for potlucks or family get-togethers. It can be served for breakfast, lunch, dinner and some would even say as dessert. Best of all, it is absolutely delicious.
This recipe is by Barbara Katz Rosenberg of Baltimore, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Pound (1 stick) butter or margarine, melted
- 1 Pound creamy cottage cheese
- 1/2 pint sour cream
- 4 eggs, beaten with a fork
- 2 Teaspoons cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 Cup golden raisins
- 2 apples, peeled and diced (try Granny Smith or Stayman Winesap)
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 Teaspoon almond extract (optional)
- 1 Pound medium egg noodles, slightly undercooked and drained
- Cinnamon and sugar, for dusting
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 13-by-9-inch glass baking dish with butter.
Step 2: To a large mixing bowl, add 1/4 pound (1 stick) melted butter, 1 pound creamy cottage cheese, 1/2 pint sour cream, 4 beaten eggs, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup golden raisins, 2 peeled and diced apples, 1 tablespoon vanilla extract and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract (optional). Mix to thoroughly combine.
Step 3: Add 1 pound slightly undercooked egg noodles and gently mix, taking care not to break up the noodles. Pour mixture into prepared pan and sprinkle the top with sugar and lots of cinnamon.
Step 4: Bake for 1 hour. Let cool a bit before cutting into squares. Kugel can be served warm or cold.