Just like the one your grandmother (Bubby) use to make

Kugel freezes well, reheats beautifully and is easy to transport, so it makes an excellent choice for potlucks or family get-togethers. It can be served for breakfast, lunch, dinner and some would even say as dessert. Best of all, it is absolutely delicious.

This recipe is by Barbara Katz Rosenberg of Baltimore, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.