Roasted carrots are an easy, delicious side dish for any holiday dinner. Vegetable oil helps them brown up nicely and the sugar glaze enhances their natural sweetness.
This recipe is from Passover By Design by Susie Fishbein (Mesorah Pubns Ltd, 2008) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 3 Pounds carrots, peeled and sliced into 1/4-inch slices
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 3 to 4 tablespoons vegetable oil
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 3 pounds carrots (peeled and sliced into 1/4-inch slices), 1/2 cup sugar and 3 to 4 tablespoons vegetable oil. Toss to coat.
Step 3: Spread the carrots into two jelly-roll pans in single layers. Roast for about 45 minutes to 1 hour on the middle and top racks of the oven, until carrots are caramelized and begin to shrivel. Switch the pans midway through cooking time. Shake occasionally to prevent the carrots from burning.