apple butter

Peel, core and cut the apples into wedges.

Place into a deep pot and add the apple cider vinegar, salt and water.

Turn the stove on medium heat.

Cover lightly (but not all the way) and leave it to simmer for 30-35 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Once the apples are soft and most of the water has evaporated, turn off the heat.

Pour the apples into a blender and puree until smooth. It should be a fine sauce consistency.

Pour the apple mixture back into the pot over medium heat and add brown sugar, spices and vanilla. If you don’t have pumpkin pie spice, you can double the cinnamon or just leave it out.

Simmer and stir every few minutes until the sauce thickens and turns a deep, rich brown. It should take about 20 minutes.

Remove from heat.

After the mixture cools down, pour it into jars.

Store in the refrigerator for up to three weeks or can for long-term storage.