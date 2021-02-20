Jewish Apple Cake

This recipe makes a delicate cake baked in a tube pan, with alternating layers of sliced apples and cake. Cinnamon adds a a bit of sweetness and spice while orange juice gives it a bright flavor.
This recipe is by Janet Machulz from Westminster, Maryland and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Notes
Don't be surprised if this cake seems to take forever to bake. When you remove the cake it's a good idea to run a sharp knife around the outside edge and down the inside of the pan to loosen the cake from the pan before it cools.
Ingredients
- 3 to 4 apples, cored, peeled (optional) and thinly sliced (about 30 slices)
- 5 Teaspoons cinnamon
- 6 1/2 tablespoons sugar
- 3 Cups flour
- 3 Teaspoons baking powder
- 4 eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 1/4 cups sugar
- 1/3 Cup orange juice
- 1 Cup oil
- 2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
- Powdered sugar, for garnish (optional)
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour a tube pan.
Step 2: Toss 30 apple slices (from 3-4 apples) with 5 teaspoons cinnamon and 6 1/2 tablespoons sugar. Set aside.
Step 3: Sift together 3 cups flour and 3 teaspoons baking powder. Add 4 lightly beaten eggs, 2 1/4 cups sugar, 1/3 cup orange juice, 1 cup oil and 2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Mix until there are no lumps. Beat for 3-4 minutes until well blended. The batter will be thick.
Step 4: Pour 1/3 of the batter into the tube pan. Put a third of the sliced apples on top of the batter. Repeat layers, ending with batter on top. Bake for 1 and 1/2 to 1 and 3/4 hours or until tester comes out clean.
Step 5: Once it cools completely, invert it on a serving plate and dust with powdered sugar if desired.