5
2 ratings

Jewish Apple Cake

February 20, 2021
A delicious cake with a moist center and a crispy outside
Viktoria Hodos/Shutterstock

This recipe makes a delicate cake baked in a tube pan, with alternating layers of sliced apples and cake. Cinnamon adds a a bit of sweetness and spice while orange juice gives it a bright flavor.

This recipe is by Janet Machulz from Westminster, Maryland and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
1 h and 50 m
20 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 30 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
511
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Don't be surprised if this cake seems to take forever to bake. When you remove the cake it's a good idea to run a sharp knife around the outside edge and down the inside of the pan to loosen the cake from the pan before it cools.

Ingredients

  • 3 to 4 apples, cored, peeled (optional) and thinly sliced (about 30 slices)
  • 5 Teaspoons cinnamon
  • 6 1/2 tablespoons sugar
  • 3 Cups flour
  • 3 Teaspoons baking powder
  • 4 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 1/4 cups sugar
  • 1/3 Cup orange juice
  • 1 Cup oil
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
  • Powdered sugar, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour a tube pan.

Step 2: Toss 30 apple slices (from 3-4 apples) with 5 teaspoons cinnamon and 6 1/2 tablespoons sugar. Set aside.

Step 3: Sift together 3 cups flour and 3 teaspoons baking powder. Add 4 lightly beaten eggs, 2 1/4 cups sugar, 1/3 cup orange juice, 1 cup oil and 2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Mix until there are no lumps. Beat for 3-4 minutes until well blended. The batter will be thick.

Step 4: Pour 1/3 of the batter into the tube pan. Put a third of the sliced apples on top of the batter. Repeat layers, ending with batter on top. Bake for 1 and 1/2 to 1 and 3/4 hours or until tester comes out clean.

Step 5: Once it cools completely, invert it on a serving plate and dust with powdered sugar if desired.

