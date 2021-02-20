Jewish Apple Cake

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour a tube pan.

Step 2: Toss 30 apple slices (from 3-4 apples) with 5 teaspoons cinnamon and 6 1/2 tablespoons sugar. Set aside.

Step 3: Sift together 3 cups flour and 3 teaspoons baking powder. Add 4 lightly beaten eggs, 2 1/4 cups sugar, 1/3 cup orange juice, 1 cup oil and 2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Mix until there are no lumps. Beat for 3-4 minutes until well blended. The batter will be thick.

Step 4: Pour 1/3 of the batter into the tube pan. Put a third of the sliced apples on top of the batter. Repeat layers, ending with batter on top. Bake for 1 and 1/2 to 1 and 3/4 hours or until tester comes out clean.

Step 5: Once it cools completely, invert it on a serving plate and dust with powdered sugar if desired.