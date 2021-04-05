Step 1: In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add 1/2 chopped onion and 2 cloves chopped garlic; cook until onion softens, about 3 minutes. Add 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/2 teaspoon allspice and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon; cook 1 minute.

Step 2: Add 1/2 cup lentils and 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) low-sodium vegetable broth. Heat to a boil; cover. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until lentils begin to soften, 15 minutes.

Step 3: Meanwhile, in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil; add 1/2 onion (cut into slices). Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are dark and crispy, about 10 minutes. Set aside in pan.

Step 4: Stir 1/2 cup instant brown or white rice into lentils; cover. Cook over medium-low heat until rice and lentils are tender, about 12 minutes longer. Garnish each serving with the caramelized onions, a dollop of yogurt and a generous scattering of mint.