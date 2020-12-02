  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cider Mill

December 2, 2020
Boozy autumn treat
Cider Mill
Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

This cocktail recipe is just right for the holidays. The recipe calls for you to boil cider mixed with ginger beer, apple schnapps and fresh apples. 

This recipe is by Robin Mather and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces apple schnapps, such as Schonauer Apple Schnapps
  • 2 Tablespoons boiled cider
  • Alcoholic ginger beer, such as Crabbies Original Alcoholic Ginger Beer
  • Small tart apple, for garnish
  • 1 clove, for garnish

Directions

Fill a tall glass, such as a Tom Collins glass, with ice.

Add the schnapps, then fill the glass almost completely with ginger beer.

Add the boiled cider and stir.

Cut three thin slices of apple, layer them and then fan them slightly; pin them together by pushing a clove through them.

Set the apple fan atop the ice cubes in the drink and serve.

