Cider Mill

December 2, 2020
Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling
This cocktail recipe is just right for the holidays. The recipe calls for you to boil cider mixed with ginger beer, apple schnapps and fresh apples.
This recipe is by Robin Mather and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces apple schnapps, such as Schonauer Apple Schnapps
- 2 Tablespoons boiled cider
- Alcoholic ginger beer, such as Crabbies Original Alcoholic Ginger Beer
- Small tart apple, for garnish
- 1 clove, for garnish
Directions
Fill a tall glass, such as a Tom Collins glass, with ice.
Add the schnapps, then fill the glass almost completely with ginger beer.
Add the boiled cider and stir.
Cut three thin slices of apple, layer them and then fan them slightly; pin them together by pushing a clove through them.
Set the apple fan atop the ice cubes in the drink and serve.