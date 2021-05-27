  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Spinach Salad With Apple Vinaigrette

May 27, 2021
Turn this salad into a meal by adding grilled chicken or salmon
Spinach Salad With Apple Vinaigrette recipe - The Daily Meal
Lilechka75/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Apple vinaigrette is not only a great fall dressing, it's perfect for any time of the year. Instead of the dried fried onions, feel free to fry fresh onions and add them to this salad when they are room temperature—they make a great addition.

This recipe is by Elizabeth Kurtz was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
249
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
6 Best Spinach Recipes
Apple Cider Doughnuts, Apple Crisp and More Apple Recipes Perfect for Fall
Apple Cider Cocktail and Mocktail Recipes

Ingredients

For the apple vinaigrette:

  • 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 small cloves garlic
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon finely diced red onion
  • 4 Tablespoons frozen apple juice concentrate, defrosted
  • 2/3 Cups olive oil

For the salad:

  • 6 Cups spinach leaves
  • 1 apple, thinly sliced
  • 1 Cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1/4 Cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1/2 Cup dried cranberries
  • 1/2 Cup dried fried onions (such as French’s)

Directions

For the apple vinaigrette:

Step 1: In a large bowl with an immersion blender, mix together 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, 2 small cloves garlic, 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon finely diced red onion and 4 tablespoons frozen apple juice concentrate (defrosted).

Step 2: While the blender is on, add 2/3 cup olive oil in a stream. Mix until incorporated and emulsified. Store until ready to use.

For the salad:

Step 1: In a large bowl, mix together 6 cups spinach leaves, 1 thinly sliced apple, 1 cup sliced mushrooms, 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion and 1/2 cup dried cranberries.

Step 2: Toss salad with the apple vinaigrette. Add 1/2 cup dried onions and mix in. Serve immediately.

Tags
appetizer
apple
best recipes
Craisins
cranberry
greens
healthy
Mushroom
onion
salad
side dish
spinach
vinaigrette
dried cranberries
entree salad
Spinach Salad With Apple Vinaigrette