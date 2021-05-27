Apple vinaigrette is not only a great fall dressing, it's perfect for any time of the year. Instead of the dried fried onions, feel free to fry fresh onions and add them to this salad when they are room temperature—they make a great addition.
This recipe is by Elizabeth Kurtz was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
For the apple vinaigrette:
- 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 small cloves garlic
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon finely diced red onion
- 4 Tablespoons frozen apple juice concentrate, defrosted
- 2/3 Cups olive oil
For the salad:
- 6 Cups spinach leaves
- 1 apple, thinly sliced
- 1 Cup sliced mushrooms
- 1/4 Cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1/2 Cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 Cup dried fried onions (such as French’s)
Directions
For the apple vinaigrette:
Step 1: In a large bowl with an immersion blender, mix together 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, 2 small cloves garlic, 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon finely diced red onion and 4 tablespoons frozen apple juice concentrate (defrosted).
Step 2: While the blender is on, add 2/3 cup olive oil in a stream. Mix until incorporated and emulsified. Store until ready to use.
For the salad:
Step 1: In a large bowl, mix together 6 cups spinach leaves, 1 thinly sliced apple, 1 cup sliced mushrooms, 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion and 1/2 cup dried cranberries.
Step 2: Toss salad with the apple vinaigrette. Add 1/2 cup dried onions and mix in. Serve immediately.