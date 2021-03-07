Step 1: Peel and slice 1 1/4 pounds beets (see notes).

Step 2: In a medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil. Add 1 small sliced red onion, 2 sliced garlic cloves and 1 peeled and sliced McIntosh apple. Saute for 5 minutes.

Step 3: Add the beets and 4 1/2 cups vegetable broth. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat and cook, covered, for about 30 minutes, until the beets are tender. Cool a little.

Step 4: While the soup is cooking, wrap the 1 reserved beet tightly in foil. Bake in a toaster oven at 400 F (205 C) for 30 minutes, or until just tender when pierced with the tip of a paring knife. Cool, slip off the skin, and grate.

Step 5: In a blender, puree the soup until very smooth. Season to taste with 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar, kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. To serve, garnish with the grated beet.