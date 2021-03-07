With their magnificient color, delicious flavor, and vitamin richness, beets are one of my favorite vegetables. In the summer I serve this soup at room temperature; in the winter I like it hot. —Helen Nash
This recipe is from "Helen Nash's New Kosher Cuisine" by Helen Nash (The Overlook Press, 2012) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Notes
Wear thin plastic gloves when working with beets, as this avoids staining the fingers with beet juice, which can be hard to remove.
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 Pound beets, plus 1 small beet for garnish
- 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small red onion, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, sliced
- 1 McIntosh apple, peeled and sliced
- 4 1/2 cups vegetable broth
- 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon dark brown sugar
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1: Peel and slice 1 1/4 pounds beets (see notes).
Step 2: In a medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil. Add 1 small sliced red onion, 2 sliced garlic cloves and 1 peeled and sliced McIntosh apple. Saute for 5 minutes.
Step 3: Add the beets and 4 1/2 cups vegetable broth. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat and cook, covered, for about 30 minutes, until the beets are tender. Cool a little.
Step 4: While the soup is cooking, wrap the 1 reserved beet tightly in foil. Bake in a toaster oven at 400 F (205 C) for 30 minutes, or until just tender when pierced with the tip of a paring knife. Cool, slip off the skin, and grate.
Step 5: In a blender, puree the soup until very smooth. Season to taste with 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar, kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. To serve, garnish with the grated beet.