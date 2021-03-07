Step 1: Defrost 10 sheets phyllo dough according to package directions. Keep the stack covered with a damp cloth when not using, to prevent the sheets from drying out.

Step 2: Preheat oven to 375 F. Spray a 12-serving muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.

Step 3: In the bowl of a small food processor, combine 3/4 cup walnuts, 1/3 cup sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Pulse until the mixture is finely ground and uniform.

Step 4: Place one phyllo sheet horizontally on the cutting board, with the long edge closest to you. Evenly coat the dough with olive-oil flavored nonstick cooking spray — enough to cover, but not soak the phyllo dough. Sprinkle about 5 teaspoons of the walnut mixture all over the sheet and top with a second sheet. Repeat, so that there are five layers of phyllo dough and five layers of walnut mixture.

Step 5: Fold the dough into thirds, like you would a letter. You should now have one long piece, about 13-by-4-inches. Spray the top with cooking spray.

Step 6: Starting right to left, cut the dough into six 2-by-4-inch pieces. Gently fold each piece in half, so you now have 6 thick pieces that are about 2-by-2-inches each. Gently place each piece into a sprayed muffin cup. Repeat the whole process to make six more pieces.

Step 7: Bake about 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown and baked through. White spots in the dough may indicate that it is undercooked.

Step 8: Meanwhile, in a small microwave-safe container, combine 1/4 cup honey and 3 tablespoons water. Heat for 40 seconds or until the honey and water are hot and thoroughly combined. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla.

Step 9: Remove the baklava bites from the oven. Let cool for 5 minutes, then remove from the tin and place onto a wire rack. Drizzle the bites with the honey-vanilla syrup and cool completely. Serve 1 baklava bite per person, with any extra syrup drizzled over the top or in a ramekin on the side.