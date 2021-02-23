Classic Potato Kugel

Kugel, one of the most iconic Jewish dishes, has the power to transport us back to memories of Shabbat and holiday tables. This is the perfect potato kugel: crispy brown on the outside and rich and creamy inside. —Dr. Yvette Alt Miller

This recipe is from "The Book of Jewish Food" by Claudia Roden (Alfred A. Knopf, Inc., 1996) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.