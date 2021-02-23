Classic Potato Kugel

Kugel, one of the most iconic Jewish dishes, has the power to transport us back to memories of Shabbat and holiday tables. This is the perfect potato kugel: crispy brown on the outside and rich and creamy inside. —Dr. Yvette Alt Miller
This recipe is from "The Book of Jewish Food" by Claudia Roden (Alfred A. Knopf, Inc., 1996) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 4 to 5 tablespoons chicken fat or light vegetable oil
- 1 large mild onion, grated
- 3 Pounds potatoes
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Brush a shallow baking dish with oil.
Step 2: In a bowl, lightly beat 4 eggs with 4 to 5 tablespoons chicken fat or light vegetable oil, 1 large grated onion, and salt and pepper to taste.
Step 3: Peel and grate 3 pounds potatoes (you may use a food processor) and stir them quickly into the egg mixture (if you don't do it quickly, they will tarnish).
Step 4: Pour mixture into the baking dish brushed with oil. Bake for about 1 hour. Then turn the heat to 450 F for 5 to 10 minutes, or until browned. Serve hot.