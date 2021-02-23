  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Classic Potato Kugel

February 23, 2021 | 12:28pm
This dish is a part of Jewish culture
Classic Potato Kugel
Margoe Edwards/Shutterstock

Kugel, one of the most iconic Jewish dishes, has the power to transport us back to memories of Shabbat and holiday tables. This is the perfect potato kugel: crispy brown on the outside and rich and creamy inside. —Dr. Yvette Alt Miller

This recipe is from "The Book of Jewish Food" by Claudia Roden (Alfred A. Knopf, Inc., 1996) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h and 20 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 5 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
239
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 4 to 5 tablespoons chicken fat or light vegetable oil
  • 1 large mild onion, grated
  • 3 Pounds potatoes

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Brush a shallow baking dish with oil. 

Step 2: In a bowl, lightly beat 4 eggs with 4 to 5 tablespoons chicken fat or light vegetable oil, 1 large grated onion, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3: Peel and grate 3 pounds potatoes (you may use a food processor) and stir them quickly into the egg mixture (if you don't do it quickly, they will tarnish).

Step 4: Pour mixture into the baking dish brushed with oil. Bake for about 1 hour. Then turn the heat to 450 F for 5 to 10 minutes, or until browned. Serve hot.

