4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Beets

March 5, 2021 | 9:47pm
Simple is best when it comes to this root vegetable
Try pairing these simple roasted beets with a drizzle of olive oil and your favorite herb, such as earthy rosemary. Be sure to wear gloves when peeling them, or you'll be living with purple fingertips for the next few days!

This recipe is by Chef Alan Bergman and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h and 30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 15 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
Ingredients

  • Beets (fresh, washed, trimmed, leaving 1 inch of stem and root intact)
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Place washed and trimmed beets on a sheet pan. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Roast in the oven until fork-tender (this should take approximately 1 to 1 1/2 hours, depending on size of beets).

Step 3: Remove from the oven. Allow the beets to cool enough to handle. Use gloves. Trim the ends, cut and peel. Cut or slice beets as desired.

