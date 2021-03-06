  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Saffroned Barley

March 6, 2021
A few threads will flavor the whole dish
Saffroned Barley recipe - The Daily Meal
Gabriele Ardizzone/Shutterstock

Gorgeous color and great texture make this barley a great accompaniment to roast chicken as well as lamb, turkey or beef.—Phyllis Steinberg, Jewish Journal

This recipe is from "Kosher By Design Lightens Up: Fabulous Food for a Healthier Lifestyle" by Susie Fishbein (Mesorah Publications Ltd., 2008) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h
15 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
457
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup raisins
  • 1/2 Cup golden raisins
  • 1/2 Cup orange juice or tea
  • 2 Cups uncooked pearl barley
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • Large pinch saffron thread
  • 6 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable stock
  • 1/2 Cup sliced almonds
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh minced parsley
  • 1/4 Teaspoon fine sea salt

Directions

Step 1: In a small bowl, mix the golden and black raisins. Add 1/2 cup orange juice or tea and allow the raisins to soak in a warm place, like by the stove, while you prepare the recipe. Or, place the raisins and liquid in a small pot and simmer over medium for two minutes. This will help to plump and flavor them.

Step 2: To a large pot, add 2 cups uncooked pearl barley and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Toast over medium heat for 5 minutes; the barley will become fragrant as it toasts.

Step 3: Add a large pinch of saffron threads and stir. Add 6 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable stock.

Step 4: Cook, uncovered, over medium-low heat for 40 minutes, until the liquid is absorbed and the barley is tender.

Step 5: Drain the raisins, reserving 2 tablespoons of the liquid. Add the raisins and the liquid to the barley along with 1/2 cup slided almonds. Toss to combine. Add 2 tablespoons minced parsley and 1/4 teaspoon salt and toss. Transfer to a serving bowl.

