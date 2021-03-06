Step 1: In a small bowl, mix the golden and black raisins. Add 1/2 cup orange juice or tea and allow the raisins to soak in a warm place, like by the stove, while you prepare the recipe. Or, place the raisins and liquid in a small pot and simmer over medium for two minutes. This will help to plump and flavor them.

Step 2: To a large pot, add 2 cups uncooked pearl barley and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Toast over medium heat for 5 minutes; the barley will become fragrant as it toasts.

Step 3: Add a large pinch of saffron threads and stir. Add 6 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable stock.

Step 4: Cook, uncovered, over medium-low heat for 40 minutes, until the liquid is absorbed and the barley is tender.

Step 5: Drain the raisins, reserving 2 tablespoons of the liquid. Add the raisins and the liquid to the barley along with 1/2 cup slided almonds. Toss to combine. Add 2 tablespoons minced parsley and 1/4 teaspoon salt and toss. Transfer to a serving bowl.