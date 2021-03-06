Gorgeous color and great texture make this barley a great accompaniment to roast chicken as well as lamb, turkey or beef.—Phyllis Steinberg, Jewish Journal
This recipe is from "Kosher By Design Lightens Up: Fabulous Food for a Healthier Lifestyle" by Susie Fishbein (Mesorah Publications Ltd., 2008) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup raisins
- 1/2 Cup golden raisins
- 1/2 Cup orange juice or tea
- 2 Cups uncooked pearl barley
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- Large pinch saffron thread
- 6 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable stock
- 1/2 Cup sliced almonds
- 2 Tablespoons fresh minced parsley
- 1/4 Teaspoon fine sea salt
Directions
Step 1: In a small bowl, mix the golden and black raisins. Add 1/2 cup orange juice or tea and allow the raisins to soak in a warm place, like by the stove, while you prepare the recipe. Or, place the raisins and liquid in a small pot and simmer over medium for two minutes. This will help to plump and flavor them.
Step 2: To a large pot, add 2 cups uncooked pearl barley and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Toast over medium heat for 5 minutes; the barley will become fragrant as it toasts.
Step 3: Add a large pinch of saffron threads and stir. Add 6 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable stock.
Step 4: Cook, uncovered, over medium-low heat for 40 minutes, until the liquid is absorbed and the barley is tender.
Step 5: Drain the raisins, reserving 2 tablespoons of the liquid. Add the raisins and the liquid to the barley along with 1/2 cup slided almonds. Toss to combine. Add 2 tablespoons minced parsley and 1/4 teaspoon salt and toss. Transfer to a serving bowl.