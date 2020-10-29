  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Herb-Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Quince

October 29, 2020 | 4:33pm
A fruity take on a classic side dish
LauriPatterson/E+ via Getty Images

Dress up roasted Brussels sprouts with savory spices, sweet apple and golden-yellow quince, a pear-like seasonal fruit often turned into jams and fruit pastes.

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 10 m
25 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
187
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Teaspoons dried basil
  • 1 Teaspoon dried leaf thyme
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 Pounds medium Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed, halved
  • 2 quinces (12 ounces total) quartered, cored, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (can substitute Bosc pears)
  • 1 large or 2 medium apples, such as Jonathan, quartered, cored, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 1 bag (10 ounces) frozen pearl onions
  • 1/4 Cup olive oil

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Have two large oiled baking sheets ready.

Mix salt, basil, thyme and pepper in a small bowl.

Put half of the Brussels sprouts, quince, apple and onions on each baking sheet.

Drizzle each sheet with 2 tablespoons of the oil, and toss to coat everything with oil.

Sprinkle half of the spice mixture over each sheet, and toss to coat the vegetables with the spices.

Bake, stirring once or twice, until Brussels sprouts are fork-tender and nicely golden, 35 to 45 minutes.

Serve hot.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving187
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Protein6g12%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A59µg7%
Vitamin B60.4mg31.3%
Vitamin C134mg100%
Vitamin E3mg18%
Vitamin K279µg100%
Calcium84mg8%
Fiber8g31%
Folate (food)104µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)103µg26%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium44mg10%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus124mg18%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium711mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.5%
Sodium428mg18%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.9%
Water206gN/A
Zinc0.8mg6.9%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Herb-roasted Brussels sprouts and quince