Herb-roasted Brussels sprouts and quince

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Have two large oiled baking sheets ready.

Mix salt, basil, thyme and pepper in a small bowl.

Put half of the Brussels sprouts, quince, apple and onions on each baking sheet.

Drizzle each sheet with 2 tablespoons of the oil, and toss to coat everything with oil.

Sprinkle half of the spice mixture over each sheet, and toss to coat the vegetables with the spices.

Bake, stirring once or twice, until Brussels sprouts are fork-tender and nicely golden, 35 to 45 minutes.

Serve hot.