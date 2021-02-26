Traditional Matzah Balls

The key to really fluffy, light and delicious matzah balls is not in the matzah – it's in the eggs. Once I figured that out, the rest became easy. I always find that it is best to boil up the matzah balls in plain salted water first and only add them to the soup later on. This way they will not soak up all your precious and delicious soup when boiling and they will re-fluff as they boil up the second time around. —Tamar Ansh
This recipe is by Tamar Ansh and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 1 Cup matzah meal
- 1/2 Cup water
- 5 to 6 tablespoons oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon onion powder (optional)
- 1 small sprig of fresh dill, chopped (optional)
- A small pinch of salt and pepper
Directions
Step 1: Place 4 eggs into your beater (or use your hand beater) and beat them until light and fluffy. You needn't separate the eggs.
Step 2: Turn off the mixer and add in 1 cup matzah meal, 1/2 cup water, 5 to 6 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder (optional), 1 small sprig of fresh chopped dill (optional), and a small pinch of salt and pepper. Stir by hand at this point so that the eggs will still retain some fluffiness. The mixture is sure to fall; that is fine.
Step 3: Place mixture in the fridge for 1 hour or more.
Step 4: Bring a large pot of salted water to a rapid boil. Use a large pot as these matzah balls will grow a lot and need a lot of room to expand. Using wet hands, form small balls and drop them gently into the boiling liquid. Let them boil rapidly for 30 minutes.
Step 5: Remove gently from the pot, drain and cool. These may now be frozen in plastic bags and removed for use as needed. I usually add mine to my soup, straight from the freezer, about a half hour or so before I turn the soup off.