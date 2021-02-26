Traditional Matzah Balls

Step 1: Place 4 eggs into your beater (or use your hand beater) and beat them until light and fluffy. You needn't separate the eggs.

Step 2: Turn off the mixer and add in 1 cup matzah meal, 1/2 cup water, 5 to 6 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder (optional), 1 small sprig of fresh chopped dill (optional), and a small pinch of salt and pepper. Stir by hand at this point so that the eggs will still retain some fluffiness. The mixture is sure to fall; that is fine.

Step 3: Place mixture in the fridge for 1 hour or more.

Step 4: Bring a large pot of salted water to a rapid boil. Use a large pot as these matzah balls will grow a lot and need a lot of room to expand. Using wet hands, form small balls and drop them gently into the boiling liquid. Let them boil rapidly for 30 minutes.

Step 5: Remove gently from the pot, drain and cool. These may now be frozen in plastic bags and removed for use as needed. I usually add mine to my soup, straight from the freezer, about a half hour or so before I turn the soup off.