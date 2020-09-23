Citrus Teriyaki Salmon

September 23, 2020 | 12:00am
Photography and Styling by Chavi Feldman, courtesy of Kosher.com
There are endless ways to season salmon that go far beyond just a little lemon and salt. This recipe adds flare with flavors like honey, soy sauce and ground fresh ginger.
Recipe courtesy of Kosher.com
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons orange juice
- 2 Tablespoons light soy sauce
- 1 Tablespoon rice vinegar or other fruity vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Gefen Honey
- 2 Teaspoons ground fresh ginger or the equivalent dried ginger
- 1 Teaspoon minced garlic or 1 cube Gefen Frozen Garlic
- 4 salmon ﬁllets, about 1 inch thick
Directions
Prepare the Salmon.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Combine ﬁrst six ingredients in an eight-inch square baking dish, stirring well.
Add ﬁsh to dish; spoon sauce over ﬁsh.
Bake for 15–20 minutes or until ﬁsh ﬂakes easily with a fork, basting occasionally.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving854
Total Fat53g82%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated12g61%
Cholesterol218mg73%
Protein82g100%
Carbs7g2%
Vitamin A1µgN/A
Vitamin B1213µg100%
Vitamin B63mg100%
Vitamin C22mg24%
Vitamin E14mg94%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium42mg4%
Fiber0.2g0.9%
Folate (food)110µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)110µg27%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium115mg27%
Monounsaturated15gN/A
Niacin (B3)35mg100%
Phosphorus967mg100%
Polyunsaturated15gN/A
Potassium1503mg32%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg49.1%
Sodium490mg20%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.8mg69.6%
Water277gN/A
Zinc2mg14%