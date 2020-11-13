  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Casual Eats
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Casual Eats
4.5
2 ratings

Everything Roasted Cauliflower

November 13, 2020
Everything seasoning is for more than just bagels
Elena Veselova/Shutterstock

Cauliflower and everything seasoning is the power duo you didn't know you needed. This recipe requires only five ingredients and 15 minutes of prep. 

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
35 m
15 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
112
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Easy Casserole Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner and Everything in Between
101 Chicken Recipes For Lunch, Dinner and Everything in Between
Everything You Need to Know About the Incredible, Edible Egg: Recipes, Hacks, Nutrition, and More

Ingredients

  • 2 large heads cauliflower
  • 1/3 Cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 Cup everything bagel seasoning blend
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • Fresh parsley

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Have 2 large rimmed baking sheets ready.

Remove core and outer leaves from cauliflower heads. Break florets apart, then cut them into large, nearly bite-size, pieces. Place in a large bowl. Add oil; toss to coat well.

Divide cauliflower among baking sheets, spreading them in a single layer. Sprinkle generously with the everything bagel seasoning blend and the salt.

Roast, stirring once or twice, until tender when pierced with a knife and slightly golden, about 20 minutes. If working ahead, cool completely before packing into covered containers. Reheat in the microwave and garnish with parsley.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving112
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Protein3g7%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin A10µg1%
Vitamin B60.3mg25.7%
Vitamin C84mg93%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K74µg61%
Calcium57mg6%
Fiber4g14%
Folate (food)101µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)101µg25%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.8%
Phosphorus78mg11%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium524mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.1%
Sodium285mg12%
Water156gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.8%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
casual eats
cauliflower
eat
olive oil
parsley
everything seasoning
Everything Roasted Cauliflower