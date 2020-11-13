Everything Roasted Cauliflower

Cauliflower and everything seasoning is the power duo you didn't know you needed. This recipe requires only five ingredients and 15 minutes of prep.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 large heads cauliflower
- 1/3 Cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 Cup everything bagel seasoning blend
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- Fresh parsley
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Have 2 large rimmed baking sheets ready.
Remove core and outer leaves from cauliflower heads. Break florets apart, then cut them into large, nearly bite-size, pieces. Place in a large bowl. Add oil; toss to coat well.
Divide cauliflower among baking sheets, spreading them in a single layer. Sprinkle generously with the everything bagel seasoning blend and the salt.
Roast, stirring once or twice, until tender when pierced with a knife and slightly golden, about 20 minutes. If working ahead, cool completely before packing into covered containers. Reheat in the microwave and garnish with parsley.