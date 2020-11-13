Everything Roasted Cauliflower

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Have 2 large rimmed baking sheets ready.

Remove core and outer leaves from cauliflower heads. Break florets apart, then cut them into large, nearly bite-size, pieces. Place in a large bowl. Add oil; toss to coat well.

Divide cauliflower among baking sheets, spreading them in a single layer. Sprinkle generously with the everything bagel seasoning blend and the salt.

Roast, stirring once or twice, until tender when pierced with a knife and slightly golden, about 20 minutes. If working ahead, cool completely before packing into covered containers. Reheat in the microwave and garnish with parsley.